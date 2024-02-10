Organizations work together to better the black business community

Orlando, Florida – The African American Chamber of Commerce and Florida Technical College are offering a full scholarship to one lucky winner to pursue successful black businesses.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News

This is the second time the two organizations have teamed up to offer scholarships for Black entrepreneurs in Florida since FTC became a trustee of the African American Chamber of Commerce in 2020.

The first person to be honored was Eddy Duran, who will graduate with honors in 2024.

AD launched Artcycle KidsA program that uses cycling to teach teamwork to children.

READ: 2 killed after plane hits vehicle while landing on I-75 near Naples

“An organization like Florida Technical College is desperately needed to support black-owned businesses,” said Tanisha Nunn-Gary, president of the African American Chamber of Commerce.

The plan is to give back to a local Black leader through the Black Opportunity Scholarship, helping those who don’t have a chance and providing resources that would likely never be offered.

“Nationally, Black-owned businesses make up 3% of total companies nationwide. However, blacks make up 12.4% of the adult population. So, those statistics alone show a huge disparity between the black population and the number of business owners,” Nunn-Gary said.

READ: Lawyers offer free help to Central Floridians dealing with Social Security overpayment issues

The full-tuition scholarship is worth up to $61,178 and will be awarded to an individual who wishes to establish a new business in the community.

“We want to do our part to help those going into business succeed, and this scholarship is just one way we believe we can do that,” Nunn-Gary said.

The scholarship application deadline is February 12, 2024.

Read: 5 marines killed in helicopter crash identified

The recipients will be announced Feb. 22 at the Florida Technical College Orlando campus.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to live stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Source: www.wftv.com