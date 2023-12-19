Organizations in Washington, Connecticut are helping prepare qualified workers for jobs in the maritime industry

The maritime industry is booming, but employers from coast-to-coast are struggling to find qualified workers. That’s why organizations in Connecticut and Washington are training young adults to enter this field.

The maritime industry is booming from coast to coast, but the need for workers remains a battle for most companies as leaders believe there is not much awareness of the opportunities available within the industry.

SoundWaters, a nonprofit in Connecticut, created a four-month program called Harbor Corps to help alleviate that problem. This program trains youth ages 18 to 26 for entry-level maritime trade jobs.

“Employers are clamoring for people and people are looking for work, but the two never meet, so our job is to help them,” said Mike Bagley, vice president of programs at SoundWaters.

Through the program, Bagley said students can, for example, start in an entry-level position at a marina, and become an assistant manager or service manager, making six figures within 15 years without a college degree.

Harbor Corps students are repairing a damaged boat. (Callie Schuyler/Fox News)

Tacoma Public Schools does something similar with high school students in Washington, according to Adam Kulas, the district’s director of innovative learning.

“Over the last few years, we’ve really been able to get students’ perspectives and reflection on what this looks like,” Kulas said. “It was exciting to hear some of the things students expressed, like I didn’t know you could have this profession within the port.”

Students earn certifications and receive professional development advice from staff, so companies are more likely to hire them.

Deja Williams is training at Soundwaters to enter the marine industry. (Callie Schuyler/Fox News)

“Half of the things I know now, I didn’t know before. How much it really takes to work with boats and work with different machines,” said Harbor Corps Program student Deja Williams.

Williams didn’t always dream of working on the water, but after telling a friend he knew about the industry, he signed up.

“When we first started, we had to do a lot of research, we had to work out the math and security,” Williams said.

Practical training following the Harbor Corps program prepares students for success. (Callie Schuyler/Fox News)

This program is a great opportunity for students who have attended college and did not like it or who do not want to enroll in university at all.

Williams is graduating next week and says she’s excited to start her first potential job on a boat.

“I just want to focus on what I know right now and have fun,” Williams said.

