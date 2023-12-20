biological treatment

More than 3,700 wreaths received sponsorship as part of the company’s wreath campaign across the United States

Biological Remediation Volunteer Team at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

More than 300 volunteers signed up to join the Organic Remedies team at three national cemeteries in Pennsylvania for National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday. 16 December.

Carlisle, PA, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, raised more than $32,000 in support of Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit that purchases live remembrances . Floral tributes to veterans cremated in national and state military cemeteries. Funds raised sponsored more than 3,700 wreaths for veterans’ graves at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, and Philadelphia National Cemetery.

The company’s WAA six-week fundraising campaign included a strong grassroots effort through letters and calls to donors and cash donations collected at Organic Remedies dispensaries across the state. In addition, Organic Remedies contributed a portion of the proceeds to select or branded products available at medical marijuana dispensaries throughout PA.

“I am extremely proud of our entire OR team for this noble cause,” said Mark Toigo, CEO of Organic Remedies. “We understand the tremendous sacrifices our veterans have made to preserve our freedom. It is heartwarming to see the passion we all have to honor and remember those who gave their lives for our country. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the tremendous support of our vendor partners, grower/processor partners and especially our loyal patients throughout this campaign.

Organic Remedies not only supported WAA through fundraising efforts, but also encouraged staff and patients to participate in national wreath-laying events across the US on Saturday. Dec. 16, to lay memorial wreaths on the graves of veterans in three cemeteries. Through OR’s efforts, 334 volunteers registered through the company’s website to participate in the ceremony and lay wreaths at the graves of veterans. As each wreath is laid, the service member’s name is spoken aloud, ensuring their memory lives on.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA, Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and distributes safe, effective medical marijuana products to certified PA patients. Or advancing medical marijuana treatments through genetics, collaborative research, and better patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants provide a clinical approach to medical marijuana use that is patient-centered, collaborative, and outcomes based. Dispensaries Chambersburg, Enola, Paoli, N. Pittsburgh, S. Located in Pittsburgh and York. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1992 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, started by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out each year in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in Arlington in December, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

