WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report, “Organic Pigments Market Based on Type (Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, High Performance Pigments (HPP), Alizarin, Aryllide, Others), by End Use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Automotive, Plastics, Printing Inks, Packaging, Textiles, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031According to the report, global organic pigments market It is estimated to generate revenue of $8.4 billion by 2031. The market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the period 2022-2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the latest market trends, regional outlook, and competitive landscape of the industry.

key development determinants

The growth of the global organic pigments market is due to the increase in demand for organic pigments from the pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging industries. Additionally, increasing adoption of bio-based paints and coatings and high-performance pigments will further boost the market. On the other hand, high cost of organic pigments may hinder the full growth of the market. However, the huge demand for organic pigments from the global construction industry may open new growth opportunities in the market.

high performance Pigment (HPP) segment to be most profitable by 2031

By type, high performance pigments segment held the highest market share in 2021. Furthermore, the same segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The wide applicability of high-performance pigments in the automotive manufacturing industry and cosmetics industry will help the market gain growth in the times to come.

for printing ink section grow rapidly by 2031

By end-use industry, the printing ink segment held the largest market share in 2021 due to the large-scale use of printing inks in flexographic and intaglio printing, screen printing, etc. On the other hand, the Paints & Coatings segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% in the analysis time frame. The growing demand for paints and coatings from the automotive and construction industry is expected to drive the growth rate of the market in the near future.

to Asia-Pacific provide attractive opportunity by 2031

By region, Asia-Pacific organic pigments market generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is projected to display Highest CAGR of 4.6% during the analyzed time frame. Widespread demand for organic pigments from various end-use industries including automotive manufacturing, packaging and construction will strengthen the market position.

Major companies in the industry:

BASF SE

lanxes

Synthesia AS

Clariant

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Toycolor Co., Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Sun Chemical

Trust Chem Company Limited

Ferro Corporation

Strategic alliances such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, etc. formed by these companies are also covered extensively in this report. Furthermore, product launches by major companies have been analyzed in detail.

