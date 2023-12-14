NEWARK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the US$210.6 billion organic food and beverages market will reach US$671.8 billion by 2032. A major driver of market expansion is the increasing public awareness about health benefits. By consuming organic products. Changes in consumer purchasing behavior are expected to increase sales of organic food and beverages. Furthermore, increasing consumer preference for non-GMO products is fueling the expansion of the market. The market has grown significantly as a result of easy access to organic foods and beverages. Farmers’ markets and specialty shops are no longer the only places to find organic goods. Demand for organic materials has increased over the years, due to consumers’ awareness of the negative effects of synthetic substances and their desire for better overall health. Conventional foods pose many health risks because they contain synthetic chemicals such as pesticides and antibiotics used in plants and animals.

Key information on the organic food and beverages market

North America will have the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America currently holds the largest market share for organic food and beverages, due to the region’s growing disinterest in chemically and genetically modified crops, consumer trends toward healthy eating, and the need for nutrient-rich diets.

The organic food segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue at US$124.2 billion. Fresh and unprocessed organic food and beverages are good for your health. Because processed foods have been linked to cancer, there is a strong market for unprocessed organic food products.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue at US$50.5 billion. This is explained by supermarkets and hypermarkets being more common in industrialized countries such as North America and Europe. In developed markets, it is a popular sales channel to purchase food products such as groceries.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Growing demand for clean-label products

Due to the increase in demand for clean-label food and beverages, it is projected that the organic food and beverage business will grow dramatically. Consumers are now more conscious of the foods and beverages they consume. They want information about the ingredients in food and beverages, where they come from, and certification from government officials so they can be sure each product is sustainable and organic. Due to changing lifestyle, customers are becoming more conscious about their health. Because of this, consumers prefer organic foods and beverages over other sweeteners. For example, France has seen a rapid increase in the number of people consuming organic foods due to the perceived health benefits of organic foods. The organic food and beverages market is one of the sources of this information.

Patience: short shelf life

Organic food and beverages have a comparatively shorter shelf life than conventional goods in the market. Additionally, consumers pay more for organic food and beverage products. Because organic farming requires more labor-intensive techniques and is less dependent on pesticides to increase crop yields, its products are more expensive than conventional foods and beverages. Additionally, the cost of certification also contributes to this expense.

Opportunities: Increasing health concerns and living standards

Gaining more knowledge about the benefits of organic food and beverages industry promotes growth in market share. Organic foods and beverages enhance the quality of life, reduce health risks, raise the awareness of health-conscious consumers, avoid synthetic chemicals, pesticides and fertilizers, and do not contain genetically modified organisms. Thus, organic food and beverages benefit human health, the environment, and animals. Compared to the normal diet, it provides nutritional benefits.

Challenge: high price

The organic food and beverages market is expected to grow in the coming years due to numerous investments, innovations, R&D and new product launches. New product development may increase demand and open up new organic food and beverage product markets. The growing trend of vegetarianism and plant-based diets among consumers contributes to the expansion of organic business.

Some of the major players operating in the organic food and beverages market are:

● Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

● Dean Foods Company

● WhiteWave Foods Company.

● Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

● United Natural Foods, Inc.

● Starbucks Corporation

● Spartanash Company

● Kroger Company

● General Mills Inc.

● Whole Foods Market Inc.

Major segments included in the market:

By Product:

● Organic beverages

● Organic food

By distribution channel:

●Special Store

● Convenience Store

● Supermarket/Hypermarket

● Online Sales Channel

● other

About the report:

The global organic food and beverages market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD billion). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical insights into the market. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

