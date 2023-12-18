Ordinals are already a bigger market than NFTs on Ethereum, Solana and other networks

important facts:

In the non-fungible token (NFT) space, ordinals in Bitcoin have emerged as a larger market than the platforms of Ethereum, Solana, and more than 15 other networks combined.

sales volume of Tokens in Bitcoin’s Ordinal Protocol reach over $41 millionAccording to data from CryptoSlam, in the last 24 hours.

In comparison, buying and selling of NFTs on the Ethereum network (which generally leads the industry) and Solana barely reached $25 million over the same period.

As can be seen in the following graph, Bitcoin Network Ordinal Token Sale Polygon outperforms other trading networks like Cardano and Flow.

NFT sales volume in Bitcoin in the last few hours. CryptoSlam.

As explained by CryptoNoticias’s Cryptopedia (educational section), Ordinals are a way of creating NFTs on the Bitcoin network in which digital objects are stored directly in the network’s ledger, eliminating dependency on third-party servers and actually creating the NFT. Let’s make. Receive. Permanent and irreversible.

It is worth clarifying that the Ordinals Protocol Allows to create not only non-fungible tokens, but also fungible tokens with BRC-20 protocol, BRC-20 tokens can be compared to ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network, but they have a key difference: BRC-20 tokens are issued as inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain, while ERC-20 tokens are issued as a smart Are issued in the form of contracts. Are issued on.

This means that BRC-20 counts as an NFT within the Ordinals protocol. This is due to the large volume of trading compared to other networks.

In the following graph, you can see that the majority of ordinals are text (BRC-20 tokens are included here), while the number of images is very low.

The rise of Ordinals highlights the growing importance of this market, with OKEx establishing itself as the leading exchange for exchanging this type of token, reports Dune Analytics.

Regarding total sales of Ordinals tokens in Bitcoin so far in DecemberThe figure of 527 million dollars has been reachedWhereas last November it was 375 million dollars. This means that collectibles trading on that network increased by 40%.

Looking at NFT sales on the Ethereum network, they have gone from $349 million in November to $226 million so far in December, a 35% decrease.

On the other hand, sales on the Solana network increased by 118% from last November to December, from $82 million to $179 million.

Source: nationworldnews.com