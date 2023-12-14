Ordinals and BRC-20 are not replacing normal BTC transactions: Glassnode

On-chain analysis shows that Ordinals critics are wrong in claiming that Ordinals – specifically BRC-20 tokens – prevent a denial of service attack on regular Bitcoin (BTC) transfers.

According to lead Glassnode analyst James Check, the vast majority of Bitcoin block space today still consists of ordinary, monetary transactions – with inscriptions “filling in any remaining space around monetary transfers.”

Comparison of Ordinals: NFT vs. BRC-20

Glassnode data shows that staking shares approximately 50/50 of total Bitcoin transactions with monetary transfers.

However, the former is generally more efficient on block space than the latter. Using less than 10% of the block data size, inscriptions generate between 20% and 40% of the network’s total fees.

“We’re fitting more value, more fees and more data into the same block,” the check in reads. Post For X on Wednesday. “Inscriptions are good for Bitcoin, they pay miners while making space usage more efficient.”

This fact runs contrary to Bitcoiners’ initial understanding of Ordinals as a protocol for imprinting weighted, image-based NFTs into the blockchain.

While this was primarily true earlier this year, the advent of the BRC-20 token standard has led to a “second wave” of smaller, text-based tokens. These smaller but far more frequent writes have significantly expanded Bitcoin’s UTXO set, filled its mempool, and driven transaction fees steadily higher.

A report from Glassnode in September highlighted the prevalence of a BRC-20 token called SATS, whose months-long mining process yielded a 45.5% increase to 21 million Bitcoin UTXOs. Earlier this week, Binance announced that it would begin listing trading pairs for SATS.

The Ordinals Cons

The same report described the text-based inscriptions as “filler” for the blocks, similar to soft newspaper packing stuffed next to larger valuable materials inside a shipping crate. They buy up any cheaply available blockspace in less active blocks, and are themselves displaced by “more urgent monetary transfers”.

Czech told Ordinal’s critics, “Your opposition is entirely ideological and subjective.” “Fortunately, Bitcoin has a set of consensus rules that is objective and does not respond to our emotions or subjective values.”

Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashzer has repeatedly labeled Ordinals transactions as “spam” that exploit bugs in Bitcoin’s code.

Their newly launched Bitcoin mining pool, OCEAN, has opted to filter out inscriptions from transactions in order to “contribute to blocks filled with real transactions.”

