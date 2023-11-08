ORDI surges nearly 150% in a week due to Binance listing error

ORDI (ORDI) surged 82% after Binance, the largest crypto exchange, announced its listing and accidentally linked it to the Bitcoin Ordinals project.

Over the past 24 hours, the price of the token has increased from $7.49 to $13.66 at the time of writing. However, ORDI price is still well below its all-time high of $29.16 recorded on May 8, 2023.

Since the all-time low on September 11, 2023, the token has already increased by 381.95%.

Source: CoinMarketCap

ORDI’s market capitalization also increased by 22.5% to $277 million in the recent 24 hours. Now, according to this indicator, the token ranks 127th in the CoinMarketCap rating.

At the same time, ORDI saw a surprising increase in trading volume. In 24 hours, trading volume increased by 320% to $506 million. This catapulted ORDI into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by 24-hour trading volume.

Binance lists ORDI

Earlier, Binance had announced the listing of ORDI on its platform. The crypto community believed that the token was related to the popular Ordinals project.

However, Ordinals creator Casey Rodermore said that the ORDI token has nothing to do with his project. He asked Binance representatives to remove all information from the asset listing announcement page.

I hope it gets better soon. ORDI is not affiliated with the Ordinals Project, The Open Ordinals Institute, or The Ordicord. Those links should be removed, and the token should not be named “Ordinals”. The name of the token is ORDI. If anyone has any contacts on Binance they can… https://t.co/vR9cneIPBk – Casey (@rodarmor) 7 November 2023

The crypto exchange has relaunched the ORDI data and removed all links mentioning ordinals. According to the announcement, ORDI is the first token built according to the BRC-20 standard on the Bitcoin network.

Ordinals can record data in Satoshi – the smallest unit of Bitcoin (BTC). Ordinals convert individual Satoshi into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and thus create a Bitcoin NFT. Unlike traditional Ethereum-based tokens, the service stores user content on-chain.

