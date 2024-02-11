February 11, 2024
If you haven’t started thinking about Valentine’s Day gifts yet, now is the time. Confused about the perfect gift? You can never go wrong with fresh flowers. However, don’t wait too long to choose an arrangement – ​​it’s risky business. Not only will there be fewer selections, but you’ll pay much more than you would have if you hadn’t delayed. save yourself from stress And A nice chunk of change with this red-hot sale: 1-800-Flowers has slashed the prices of its best-selling V-Day bouquets and gifts. Check out some of our favorites below: Any one of them will surely set your sweetheart’s heart aflutter.

1-800-flowers

Red tulips and blue iris make a charming bouquet that your loved one will definitely love. Irises come in bud form, so with proper care they will last even longer. Add chocolates and a keepsake heart for $10 more.

$49 at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-flowers

It features 18 stems of love, along with a delicious heart-shaped box of chocolates and a matching heart-shaped necklace. With these gifts your star will be on cloud nine. Now 30% off!

$104 at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-flowers

The contrast between these deep red roses and luscious white calla lilies will surely delight your beloved. Add Godiva Chocolate for an even bigger wow factor ($84).

$68 at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-flowers

Why stop at red? This multicolored bouquet of gorgeous roses will definitely bring a smile to your Valentine’s face. And yours – it’s majorly discounted right now.

$61 at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-flowers

Bring on the glow with this beautiful pink bouquet. Roses and lilies look even more stunning in a shining vase. The lilies come in bud form, so your recipient will be able to watch them bloom.

$71 at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-flowers

Why give a short-lived bouquet when you can splurge on a dozen roses that can last a year? For maximum spend, opt for two dozen ($200).

$140 at 1-800-Flowers

