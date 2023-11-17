Cambay Solutions has partnered with Orchestra to provide a comprehensive administration, adoption, and enablement platform that empowers businesses of all sizes to fully leverage Microsoft 365.

KATY, Texas, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Orchestration and Cambay Solutions announce their strategic partnership to drive customer success in Microsoft 365.

Orchestration(), a complete empowerment, adoption, and standardization platform, built by Microsoft 365 MVPs for IT administrators with Microsoft 365 end-users in mind. Orchestration is on a mission to simplify work in Microsoft 365, empower users, drive adoption, automate administration, day-to-day management, and security.

The Orchestration platform gives you control over what to use and when in Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) with pre-built workspace templates, intelligent workspace provisioning, actionable workspace insights, robust Microsoft 365 guest management, an informative workspace directory, and robust administration features. Puts. Empower both IT administrators and end-users across the entire organization.

Cambay Solutions, an experienced Microsoft Solutions partner, specializes in crafting Microsoft 365 experiences to foster efficient collaboration and digital innovation. The partnership with Orchestra accelerates Cambay’s capabilities in governance and workflow optimization, allowing customers to experience a cohesive and controlled digital workspace.

With a shared passion for customer success through technology, Orchestration and Cambay Solutions together will deliver a more controlled, adoptable, and scalable Microsoft 365 environment.

“Having gotten to know and collaborating with the team at Cambay Solutions, I am excited to announce our partnership to empower customers to standardize governance, provisioning, and templating in Microsoft 365,” says Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestration. Am.”

More than a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestration’s comprehensive platform enables Cambay solutions to integrate governance across SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote, as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, integrated Will enable us to support customers with. Interface.

“This partnership is an important step in enhancing the collaboration experience for our customers, leveraging Orchestrator’s comprehensive administration platform to utilize the full potential of Microsoft 365,” says Aaron Capen, executive vice president, Cambay Solutions.

In partnership, Cambay Solutions and Orchestration will help drive enablement, adoption, and standardization while helping organizations maintain the integrity and governance of Microsoft 365.

about orchestration

Orchestrator simplifies work across Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint Online with its comprehensive enablement, adoption, and standardization platform. Built by SharePoint MVPs and Microsoft 365 experts, Orchestry helps organizations map out “what to use when” in Microsoft 365 by increasing technology adoption, empowering governance, and simplifying organization-wide provisioning. . learn more: ,

About Cambay Solutions

Cambay Solutions, a Microsoft Solutions Partner, specializes in leveraging Azure, AI, Dynamics 365, Data & Analytics, and Microsoft 365 to drive digital transformation. By providing customized, innovative solutions, Cambay enhances business efficiency, collaboration and growth, ensuring clients excel in the modern digital economy. learn more:

