Orca Uprising announces official presale launch on December 20th

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Orca Uprising team is proud to announce the official launch of its presale on December 20th at 13:00 PM UTC.

With its ambitious tokenomics and roadmap, the project plans to make waves in the crypto community. From staking rewards to NFTs and top tier exchange listings, orca rebellion There will be a busy schedule for crypto enthusiasts.

What the upcoming presale means for crypto enthusiasts

The Orca Rebellion offers a new perspective in the crypto sphere. This project transforms the dry world of finance into a joyous, nostalgia-filled escape. Its upcoming presale in December for the ORCUP token is an important milestone for crypto enthusiasts.

The initiative aims to democratize finance, redefining it as an area of ​​empowerment for everyday investors. This disruption is possible through a powerful combination of memes, unity, and decentralization.

The overarching goal of the project is not wealth accumulation. Instead, it wants to revolutionize finance with laughter and a sense of community. The upcoming presale symbolizes a fintech version 2.0 that symbolizes unity and inclusivity. Therefore, the Orca Uprising presale is an exciting opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to contribute to a more equitable financial future.

Rewarding the Community with Staking

Staking is at the core of this project, allowing the community to actively participate and collect rewards for supporting ORCUP. In fact, 25% of ORCUP tokens will go to active and supportive community members through staking rewards.

By holding ORCUP tokens and staking them, anyone can earn even more rewards as they increase the success of the project. This not only strengthens the community but also helps maintain the stability and growth of ORCUP.

Additionally, staking also encourages long-term holding of ORCUP tokens, thereby fostering a healthy and sustainable ecosystem for all stakeholders involved.

Orca Rebellion’s development plan

The Orca Rebellion promises an exciting journey of ecosystem growth and development. The team expects this roadmap to follow three key phases marked by significant milestones and achievements.

In the first phase (“The Founding Splash”), the team developed a secure and transparent smart contract for the ORCUP token. They also launched an attractive website and began building a strong community on various social media platforms. Marketing experts are now running a campaign to spread awareness about the project.

In the second phase, “Tsunami Launch,” they will officially launch the ORCUP token. Additionally, the team plans to form partnerships with influencers, content creators, and exchanges. The team aims to increase mainstream awareness and make the token accessible on DEXs and CEXs.

The third phase, “Empowering the Pod”, promises to be exciting. The team will continue to reward its community through special rewards and NFT treasures. They also plan to secure listing on top-tier CEX and offer branded merchandise to their supporters. Ultimately, they will establish a DAO and hand over governance to capable people in the community.

About Orca Rebellion

Orca Uprising is a new project that aims to use a mix of memes, unity, and decentralization to empower everyday investors. With the presale on December 20th, the team intends to democratize finance and create a more equitable financial future.

The project rewards its community through staking and its roadmap includes NFTs and top-tier exchange listing. Anyone who wants to know more about this initiative can visit here Orca Rebellion website And join their growing community.

