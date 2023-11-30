Orca Security achieves AWS built-in qualification

The designation recognizes Orca as an AWS partner that accelerates time to value for customers to scale securely in the cloud

Portland, Ore., November 30, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orca Security, the leader in agentless cloud security, today announced that the Orca Cloud Security platform has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) built-in qualification. This designation recognizes Orca as an AWS partner that accelerates time to value for customers with a solution that combines a well-equipped modular code repository (MCR) into an automated deployment package validated by AWS experts. Installs, configures, and integrates key AWS foundational services using. ,

Achieving the AWS Built-in Competency distinguishes Orca as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, which has developed its cloud security platform to help customers achieve their business goals for scale, simplicity, and operational cost control in the cloud. has made. By streamlining the integration process with Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, and AWS Organizations, customers can reduce risk, reduce operational overhead, and provide consistent observability across cloud environments.

“Achieving the AWS Built-In Competency designation is an important validation of Orca’s commitment to making cloud security easier for our customers,” said Gil Geron, co-founder and CEO of Orca Security. “By eliminating traditional vendor integration complexities, organizations can focus on efficiently securing their cloud environments while freeing up valuable IT resources for other mission-critical initiatives.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Qualification Program helps customers identify AWS partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Orca is the winner of the 2022 Global AWS Security Partner Award and recently announced that it has become one of the first cloud security companies to integrate with Amazon Bedrock. Orca supports more than 100 AWS services for customers’ AWS assets, detecting risks across infrastructure, workloads, identity, and data. The Orca Platform is available in the AWS Marketplace.

To learn more, visit Orca Security at AWS re:Invent 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, November 27 – December 1, 2023, or visit http://orca.security.

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the leader in agentless cloud security trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving and expanding into the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and unified data model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform provides the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks in the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses safe. Connect your first account in minutes: or take a free cloud risk assessment.

