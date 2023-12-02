Orban: ‘Prosperous business vital for prosperous country’ – Budapest Times

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, “The personal success of Hungarian entrepreneurs is a prerequisite for the country to be successful, so the government is not jealous – on the contrary, it wants every entrepreneur to have even greater success, even greater profits and wealth and Wish for growth.” ,

Marking Hungarian Entrepreneur Day, the Prime Minister spoke at an event organized by the employers’ federation VOSZ, and said he hoped the prosperity of Hungarian businesses would ultimately contribute to the country’s well-being. He said it is the “job and responsibility” of politicians to “coordinate the private achievements of businesses so that they will be the achievements of the whole country”.

“We have a government that believes the tide will lift all ships,” he said. Business people are motivated by making profits, “which is rightly called the market and private property,” Orbán said, but politics is motivated by bringing benefits to the nation from the economy.

He also said that a single cause could serve both purposes: the current repurchase of Budapest Airport “is a business for the entrepreneur and a national economy issue for the government”.

He said that while in communist economics private and public benefits were contradictory, in bourgeois economics they were interdependent and “public benefits can be promoted only through private benefits; This will lead to cooperation and peace instead of fighting between classes.

The biggest contribution of businesses to the welfare of the country is that they provide jobs to people, while they pay taxes, contribute to public expenditure, their capital is a stabilizing factor in the economy, and “if Hungarian businessmen don’t run the enterprises, foreigners will do it and the profits will be exported,” Orbán said. While he says “the money doesn’t stink,” “the owner stinks,” he said, “what makes a difference is that the capital He stressed that “50 percent of Hungary’s banks must always be in Hungarian hands” to be able to deal with crises such as those of 2008–2009.

Orbán paid tribute to the late Hungarian businessman Sándor Demjan, who he said had taught him that “there is no success for Hungary without national self-respect” and that “there is such a thing as left-wing patriotism with which the right-wing can cooperate.”

Regarding his government’s achievements, Orbán said that he had undertaken “an impossible enterprise” in 2010, when he sought to end the crisis by expanding the size of the economy and increasing employment, reducing state debt and cutting taxes. decided to deal with, “Things that could be done are possible only according to liberal text books.” “We tried and we succeeded,” he said, adding that Hungary’s GDP has tripled in nominal terms, while one million jobs have been created and the tax wage has declined by 41 percent. He said the goal was to further reduce the latter index.

As for the state debt, Orbán said it could be below 70 percent by the end of the year. The country’s vulnerability in terms of state debt “has never been so low”, he said, adding that fully 22 percent of the country’s state securities were now owned by Hungarians, compared to 4 percent in 2010. He also said it was a “European record”.

Meanwhile, Orbán said that the idea for the government’s Eastern Opening Strategy actually came from Demjan, with whom he had traveled to China in 2009 “to establish relations”. [his party] were still in opposition”

Orbán warned that in the future “the trap of debt, energy prices and consumption must be avoided”. As far as energy prices are concerned, he said households have been “saved from that trap” but they are still putting pressure on businesses. The prime minister said that at its latest session, the government had decided to cut prices by 10 euros, adding that the measures would be published soon. Orbán said the government would continue to work to implement further cuts in energy prices for businesses next year.

Regarding the “indebtedness trap”, he said the government was trying to “take measures using the powers of the central bank to cut interest rates”, but added that “the master of the base rate” is the central bank.

In the “classic” debate on higher interest rates and greater security versus lower interest rates that encourage investment, the Prime Minister said his government has always been “in favor of entrepreneurs and the economy”. He said the government is interested in encouraging development through credit.

Orbán said the government had helped Hungarian entrepreneurs when interest rates were kept high by the central bank by introducing loan schemes that encouraged their participation in large-scale projects such as “re-industrialization” and “factory bailouts”.

Speaking about public consumption, Orbán said he agreed with the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry that it would return to previous levels only in the long term. “Today the public has more unjustified fears about the future of the country’s economy than they actually do,” he said, which is why the government needs to remain vigilant and send the message to Hungarians that “2024 will be a hopeful year.”

Orbán said the economy also needs to be reviewed for the time being, referencing the “myth” that EU members cannot prosper without Community financing.

The Prime Minister said the Hungarian government was able to “prevent 2023” and said economic growth would “clearly bounce back” in 2024 without “a single penny in EU funding”. This shows that “the economy can be managed in such a way that growth is supported only by the country’s own revenues and funds from the market, rather than with or without money transfers as is customary in Europe,” he said.

He added, this does not mean that the Hungarian government “will not recover those few billions of dollars that Europe owes us” but “it is important that there is confidence in the Hungarian government”.

He regretted that it was worth noting that the current crisis is linked to the global political and economic crisis. New technologies will emerge and there will be an overall transformation in IT with automation and digitalization, and there will also be a new era of energetics, Orbán said. Hungary needs to find its place in global change and be among the winners. “We need to complete our networks with Eastern ties to adopt new technologies and replace Western technologies,” Orbán said.

Opening up to the east is “not necessary for selfish political interest” but for Hungary’s economy and businesses, he said. Orbán said that to serve those interests, Hungary’s foreign policy must be committed to cooperation and connectivity. However, he also said that “the government can only pave the way but entrepreneurs will use it”.

Regarding future priorities, Orbán said that the green economy and green energy, including nuclear power, could be the most profitable sectors, followed by logistics, information communications, defense industry, food production, pharmaceuticals and vehicle manufacturing.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister encouraged entrepreneurs to cooperate with the government and continue contributing their ideas, and called them “huge profits, huge earnings and a rush of job seekers” as well as “right now. Wished for “successful navigation on waters not seen till now”. ,

