Palestine will play its home games at a neutral venue in Kuwait as the Orban-Netanyahu rapprochement brings Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifying matches to Hungary.

Palestine national football team head coach Makram Daboub is relieved that his players trapped in Gaza are safe, at least for now.

The struggle to prepare his team for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualification games is his second priority.

Daboub wanted to join Ibrahim Abueimir, Khaled al-Nabris and Ahmed al-Qa’id at a training camp in Jordan ahead of the qualifiers, but they were unable to get out of Gaza due to the Israel–Hamas war, now in its second phase. Is. month.

This is where the words of influential Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi ring true, that football is “the most important of the least important things in life” and the national team plays against Lebanon next Thursday and Australia on November 21. Israeli attack on Gaza,

“So far they are OK,” Daboub told The Associated Press. “However, many of their relatives have died as a result of the bombing.”

Two Gaza players, Egypt-based Mohammed Saleh and Mahmoud Wadi, are expected to join the Palestinian team in Jordan.

“With the death and destruction in Gaza, players are in a difficult psychological situation,” Daboub said.

But for Palestine Football Association vice-president Suzanne Shalabi, there is no doubt that the players and the people want the game to go ahead.

“It’s people who want to be heard and seen in the rest of the world, want to live normally like everyone else, so people care about their national team,” Shalabi told the AP. “It represents the desire to be recognized as an independent and sovereign nation.”

Palestine were initially set to host Australia to begin this round of qualifying, but the game has been moved to a neutral venue in Kuwait.

Preparations have already been disrupted with players unable to travel to Malaysia to participate in a tournament last month. The team is now based in Jordan to be able to travel to games.

“We will do our best,” Daboub said. “Football is the most popular sport in the world. It brings people together. We aspire to achieve good results and deserve to show the Palestinian identity and that it is they who deserve life and love peace.

Israel football’s temporary home: Viktor Orban’s village

The Israel national team is headed to a small village in Hungary as it prepares to play its remaining home games in the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament amid security concerns. Increase in anti-Jewish sentiments,

Israel will host “home” games against Switzerland next Wednesday and Romania three days later as it chases a qualifying spot at the continental championship, which will be its first since joining European football confederation UEFA in 1994 .

However, there is a catch. The games will be played in a grand stadium that is considered the pet project of a renowned football fanatic: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The decision to bring the matches to Felksut, a village of about 1,900 people where Orban spent much of his childhood, reflects his deep political closeness to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s ambassador to Hungary, Yaakov Hadas-Handelsman, acknowledged that the close ties between Orbán and Netanyahu played a role in bringing Israel’s team to Felkesut.

“We have a very good combination of personal connections and relationships (and) sheer love of sports and football in the Hungarian government,” Hadas-Handelsman told The Associated Press.

Even before the Hamas attacks in Israel last month, Hungary’s leader had long promoted his country as the safest country in Europe for Jews.

More recently, Orbán has banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the wake of Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip and has pointed to such protests in some Western European cities as evidence that his government has failed in its Western Has done a better job in fighting anti-Semitism than its counterparts.

