After the markets closed on Monday, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported its fiscal second quarter results. The software company that counts Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) among its partners missed revenue estimates, sending its shares falling more than 12% after the results on Tuesday.

The latest results from massive chips buyer Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) both showed cloud slowdowns for the second consecutive quarter, raising expansion concerns.

Oracle’s Quarterly Highlights

For the quarter ended Nov. 30, Oracle’s revenue rose 5% to $12.94 billion, below estimates of $13.05 billion. Cloud revenue rose 25% to $4.8 billion, but growth slowed compared to last quarter’s 30% rate, which also fell short of expectations, given that Oracle better competes with Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ) Is trying to expand its cloud business to. AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) owned Google. In April Ofcom estimated that Amazon and Microsoft together hold 60–70% of the cloud market through Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Therefore, Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud dominance is troubling for both Oracle and regulators. However, the good news is that Oracle cloud infrastructure is growing at a faster pace than Amazon Web Services and Google. For its latest reported quarter, Amazon reported that its third-quarter AWS revenue increased 13% year-over-year. Amazon Web Services was actually the slowest-growing company during the third quarter compared to Google and Microsoft. On the cloud front, Microsoft outpaced its rivals in the third quarter and reported Azure growth of 29%, faster than 26% in the second quarter. Google trails Microsoft with 22% cloud growth, but is reporting a deceleration from 28% in the second quarter. Nevertheless, Google recorded twice the growth rate of Amazon. Further breaking down Oracle’s cloud revenue, renting computing power and storage contributed $1.6 billion, while applications generated $3.2 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.34, slightly above the LSEG estimate of $1.32.

After more than a year of bullishness, Oracle reported a recession for the first time in September, continuing the downward trend in the latest reported quarter.

Analysts were not happy with Oracle’s results

UBS analysts found that Oracle could not meet cloud/OCI growth expectations for the second consecutive quarter, and again blamed the pace of infrastructure capacity building. JPMorgan analysts are questioning Oracle’s ability to rapidly build out modern datacenter capacity, saying the lack of capacity is preventing Oracle from taking advantage of “unlimited demand” for its infrastructure.

Still, Oracle executives remain positive

Nevertheless, Oracle executives showed unwavering confidence in the development of cloud infrastructure, as demand was high and the company continued to expand its capacity with a strategy including 100 new data centers.

Outlook

For the current quarter, Oracle forecasts total revenue growth of about 6.5%, below analysts’ estimate of 7.5%. Cloud sales are expected to increase by approximately 27% compared to the recently reported quarter. Oracle executives reiterated the company’s financial goals for the 2026 fiscal year.

