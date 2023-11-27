Oracle: Strong Buy for Dividend Growth Investors (NYSE:ORCL)

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) didn’t hold true as the stock was moving roughly in line with the broader US market. I think the main reason the stock price remained stable in the last quarter was the cautious overall market sentiment. From a fundamental perspective, the company delivered a strong quarter and continued to invest heavily in growth and innovation. Revenue continues to grow even in the current uncertain environment, and ORCL demonstrates solid operating profits despite challenges related to the Cerner integration. Despite substantial indebtedness, I view the company’s balance sheet as very strong, placing ORCL well positioned to drive growth and innovation, but not at the expense of investors, which is important. My valuation analysis shows that the stock is substantially undervalued. Therefore, I reiterate my “Strong Buy” rating for ORCL.

recent developments

The latest quarterly earnings were released on September 11, when the company slightly missed revenue consensus estimates but delivered a positive bottom-line surprise.

author’s calculation

Revenue grew an impressive 8.8% year-on-year; Top-line strength was mostly driven by the cloud business. Total cloud revenue, SaaS and IaaS combined in constant currency grew an impressive 29% year-on-year. Top-line strength allowed ORCL to expand operating margin by more than three percentage points, which is solid. Strong operating leverage enabled ORCL to generate free cash flow of $6 billion [FCF], Having adequate FCF allows ORCL to strike a balance between investing in innovation, improving the balance sheet, and returning money to shareholders with dividend payments and buybacks. Readers should not be misled by the company’s ample leverage as only $4.5 billion is due to be paid within a year, which is almost three times less than the amount of cash outstanding. ORCL has delivered around 15% dividend CAGR over the last five years, and I think its wide FCF margins, coupled with its healthy balance sheet, position the company well to continue to demonstrate great dividend growth.

search for alpha

Earnings for the upcoming quarter are scheduled to be released on December 8. The consensus estimate is for quarterly revenue to be $13.06 billion, indicating solid growth of 6.3% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line and expand to $1.21 to $1.32.

search for alpha

I am optimistic about the upcoming quarter’s earnings release as the company’s biggest star, the cloud business, is demonstrating solid momentum as the company successfully rides the wave of enterprise cloud digitalization. As the enterprise cloud industry is expected to grow by a staggering 20% ​​annually through 2030, this favorable secular trend is expected to maintain strong momentum for many years. Oracle’s spectacular cloud business growth shows that management has demonstrated exceptional execution in recent years. However, recent developments show that they are unwilling to stop and make efforts to improve ORCL’s position in this highly competitive market. The announced deeper collaboration with Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure cloud service reflects its commitment to remain competitive in the cloud infrastructure market. According to Piper Sandler’s Brent Breslin, the collaboration with Microsoft puts Oracle at the forefront of cloud innovation as Azure continues to gain strong momentum.

oracle.com

The expanded strategic AI partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) also underlines management’s strong focus on artificial intelligence [AI] Abilities. Oracle has integrated the Nvidia AI Enterprise and DGX Cloud AI supercomputing platforms into the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, enhancing the Oracle Cloud infrastructure. [OCI] Capabilities by providing customers with quick, secure and scalable solutions for AI development and deployment. Nvidia’s recent stellar earnings show demand for AI and machine learning is on the rise [ML] The pace is coming. That said, Oracle’s strategic move to develop a partnership with Nvidia is a strong one, underscoring management’s commitment to innovation.

I expect these recent developments to have a positive impact on near-term financial performance and create long-term value for shareholders. This stock is favored by many dividend investors due to its stellar dividend growth track record, and management does everything to maintain this trend of shareholder-friendly capital allocation approach.

valuation update

ORCL has gained 39% year to date, significantly outperforming the broader US stock market. Alpha Quant’s search assigns the stock a low “D” valuation grade because valuation ratios are mostly higher than the sector average. Another sign that could indicate overvaluation is the fact that ORCL’s current multiples are higher than the historical average across the board.

search for alpha

To get more evidence, I want to simulate the dividend discount model. [DDM], I use a 10% WACC as my required rate of return. Consensus dividend estimates project a dividend payment of $1.58 in fiscal year 2024. ORCL has a great dividend growth history, and the payout ratio is only 29%, meaning my 9% dividend CAGR is quite conservative.

author’s calculation

According to my DDM simulations, the stock’s fair value is $158. This is approximately 36% higher than the current price level, which means the stock has substantial upside potential. That said, the stock is very attractively valued.

risk update

The company’s iconic founder, Larry Ellison, plays a key role in Oracle’s corporate culture and innovation. However, as the company’s CTO Mr Ellison approaches his 80th anniversary in 2024, concerns are growing over leadership succession. Despite Larry Ellison stepping down as CEO of the company nearly ten years ago, there are obvious uncertainties about Oracle’s ability to maintain its unique culture without Mr. Ellison’s direct involvement.

While Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner is likely to open up new opportunities and synergies for the company, there are also obvious risks. The merging of diverse business operations, systems, and cultures may weaken the efficiency and performance of the combined entity. The Cerner acquisition, in particular, has compressed consolidated margins, and if the integration does not proceed smoothly, it may fail to deliver anticipated returns.

ground level

In conclusion, Oracle is still a “Strong Buy.” I consider the profitability headwinds related to the Cerner acquisition to be normal because integrating two large businesses is not an easy process overnight. It is important that ORCL continues to deliver strong revenue growth, especially in the cloud business, which is the company’s biggest bet. The balance sheet is strong enough to continue investing aggressively in innovation while ensuring strong dividend growth. My valuation analysis shows that the stock is substantially undervalued and has 36% upside potential, making ORCL an attractive investment opportunity.

Source: seekingalpha.com