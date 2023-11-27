November 27, 2023
Oracle: Strong Buy for Dividend Growth Investors (NYSE:ORCL)


My initial bullish thesis on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) didn’t hold true as the stock was moving roughly in line with the broader US market. I think the main reason the stock price remained stable in the last quarter was the cautious overall market sentiment. From a fundamental perspective, the company delivered a strong quarter and continued to invest heavily in growth and innovation. Revenue continues to grow even in the current uncertain environment, and ORCL demonstrates solid operating profits despite challenges related to the Cerner integration. Despite substantial indebtedness, I view the company’s balance sheet as very strong, placing ORCL well positioned to drive growth and innovation, but not at the expense of investors, which is important. My valuation analysis shows that the stock is substantially undervalued. Therefore, I reiterate my “Strong Buy” rating for ORCL.

