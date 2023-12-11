Oracle shares fall as revenue falls short of estimates

Larry Ellison, co-founder and executive chairman of Oracle Corp., speaks during the Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2018.

Oracle shares fell more than 9% in extended trading Monday after the software company reported fiscal second-quarter revenue and quarterly revenue guidance that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Compared to consensus estimates from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, the company did this:

earnings per share: $1.34, adjusted vs. $1.32 expected

$1.34, adjusted vs. $1.32 expected Income: $12.94 billion vs. $13.05 billion expected

Revenue increased 5% year-on-year in the quarter ended November 30, according to a statement. Net income rose 44% to $2.5 billion, or 89 cents a share, from $1.74 billion, or 63 cents a share, a year earlier.

Regarding guidance, Oracle called for adjusted net income of $1.35 to $1.39 per share and 6% to 8% revenue growth for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had predicted $1.37 in adjusted earnings per share and $13.34 billion in revenue, implying revenue growth of 7.6%.

Oracle’s revenue from cloud services and license support totaled $9.64 billion, up 12% and below the StreetAccount consensus of $9.71 billion.

Revenue from cloud and on-premises licenses fell 18% to $1.18 billion, slightly below the $1.21 billion StreetAccount consensus.

Services revenue at $1.37 billion also missed consensus, which came in at $1.40 billion.

Oracle said cloud infrastructure revenue rose 52% to $1.6 billion during the period. Customers included Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI, Halliburton and Samsung.

During the quarter, Oracle said it had picked up the cloud business from larger rival Microsoft and announced that its database software would be available on Microsoft’s Azure public cloud. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison said in the statement that the company will commission 20 data centers connected to Azure over the next few months.

“I expect OCI growth to remain above 50% for a few years,” Ellison said on a conference call with analysts. OCI is Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, its answer to Microsoft Azure and the market-leading Amazon Web Services.

Also in the quarter, Oracle’s NetSuite division bought Australian company NeXT Techniques, which makes field service software, for undisclosed terms.

Oracle shares have gained about 41% so far this year, outperforming the S&P 500 index, which has gained 20% over the same period.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

