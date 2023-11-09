Optus went down and the smart lights came on. And then Marika was stuck on the bed

Photograph: Daniel Munoz/Reuters

Marayke Jonkers first realized something was wrong when all the lights in her bedroom went out early in the morning. All the devices in the Paralympian’s home are smart – they require the Internet to work. When the internet went down, the lights came on and she couldn’t turn them off.

Wednesday’s Optus outage left her stuck in bed, unable to contact a support worker, with no access to food or water, and no idea what was happening. Jonkers – a paratriathlete, a Paralympic swimmer and co-vice-president of People with Disability Australia (PWDA) – could not find support as of Thursday morning.

Losing phone service was bad enough in itself. People were unable to call their loved ones or call for help.

RELATED: Optus outage update: Network faces Senate inquiry and government review after Australia-wide service loss

Then the internet outage affected. Due to this, businesses lost thousands of dollars, train services were stopped, banking was affected.

And in homes around Australia, smart devices aren’t so smart anymore.

Most Australian households have at least one connected device, and Telsyte estimates they will have an average of 33 connected devices by 2026.

People manage their homes through voice assistants. Television, light and music systems, while heating and cooling can be controlled via the internet.

There were stories of automatic cat feeders, fish pond filtration systems and watering systems being out of order.

The impact on people dependent on Internet-assisted technology went far beyond this. While some systems could be operated manually if necessary, and some had emergency access, people like Jonkers were left to fend for themselves.

“I couldn’t get out of bed. I woke up and was having a bad day,” she says, adding that when she’s having a bad day she usually reaches out to a support worker who can help her with mobility or other household tasks. But this was not possible on Wednesday.

“I didn’t have anything to eat. I didn’t wash. I couldn’t get to appointments because I couldn’t call anyone. I realized what was happening around 3pm when notifications started coming in… but I still couldn’t ring or text.

“If you’re elderly, if you have a disability, you rely on voice messaging or a screen reader… for all those things that require the Internet.

“It’s dangerous, and it’s not safe, and it’s definitely not pleasant.”

Jonkers and the PWDA are calling for a backup system that allows access to a separate telecommunications network in the same way people can if the power goes out.

They want to ensure that companies take into account the needs of disabled people in their response to future cuts.

Flinders University Adjunct Senior Lecturer and Shuttleworth Telecommunications Fellow Dr Paul Gardner-Stephen avoids smart technology in his home as he emphasizes more flexible systems amid “the fragility of modern society”.

This avoidance is due in part to the ease with which smart technologies can be hacked or a person’s privacy violated. “Also, I don’t want my home to be unsafe due to not being able to be used for these types of events,” he says.

He also highlights the issues of power cuts for vulnerable people. She is in the process of designing a system for her elderly mother, who is living independently with dementia, so that she can communicate even when the phone and internet are down.

“I’m trying to create an aid for my mother that will work in her home, that will be flexible despite Internet loss,” he says. “She’ll be able to press a button that will call me and if There’s Internet, so she can do that… but I could put a two-way radio nodule in there… or satellite communications.

“Where safety of life is concerned, there are ways to work around it.”

He would also like to see a premium service offered for those who need it, meaning they can roam on other people’s networks, just like international roaming.

The Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) has warned that people are increasingly relying on connected systems and devices.

“The consequences of lapses in functionality or security resulting from data network and power outages could be potentially catastrophic,” it warned two years ago.

“There is a need to build resiliency into Internet of Things devices, especially for devices performing essential functions, to guarantee uninterrupted networks and power supply.”

RELATED: The Optus outage was like an old South Park episode — only the serious and costly disruption was LOL-free. Van Badham

This flexibility is especially important for people with disabilities who depend on technology for independent living. ACCAN wants those devices to be built with uninterruptible power supplies as well as backup systems in case of network outages.

The Department of Home Affairs’ Code of Practice for the Internet of Things agrees that resiliency should be built in and, where possible, work should continue when the network or power is down.

Optus now faces a Senate inquiry and government review.

Greens senator Jordan Steele-John says people with disabilities have shared their concerns with his office. “People were unable to contact their aid workers or sometimes emergency services,” he says.

,[The] The outage has exposed a fundamental flaw and we must ensure that everyone has affordable and reliable access to the internet and communications.”

Gardner-Stephen says more awareness and education is needed. “I hope it will wake up Australia as a society, as a government and as a business community: ‘Hey, this has really shown that these vulnerabilities are real,’” he says.

Unlike many people, Jonkers wasn’t just able to find a phone or wander into a place with WiFi.

“I needed a phone call to tell them the phones weren’t working. And I needed the internet to tell me that the internet was not working,” she says.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com