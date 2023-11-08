Optus outage: Services ‘slowly’ restarting for millions of Australians but ‘it may take several hours’

Optus services have now “gradually” begun to come back online, with the telco confirming that the major outage affecting millions of Australians was not a cyber attack.

The outage was affecting phones and internet for the network’s 10 million customers across the country, as well as carriers using the Optus network, including Amesim and Australian Broadband.

CEO Kelly Byer Rosmarin had to call WhatsApp to apologize for the major glitch as her phone was also down and said Australia’s second-largest telco still had no idea of ​​the root cause.

“We are truly sorry that this disruption has occurred and we are working to restore services to our customers as a priority,” Rosmarin said. abc radio,

A major Optus outage is affecting millions of Australians, businesses and hospitals. (Source: Getty)

Optus has now confirmed that “some services on fixed and mobile are now gradually being restored”.

“It may take a few hours for all services to be restored and different services may be restored at different sites during that time,” the telco said.

The telco giant was embroiled in controversy last year when sensitive information of millions of phone and internet users was stolen in one of the largest cyber attacks in Australian history, with the hack still fresh in customers’ minds.

Security concerns have outweighed general frustration as Communications Minister Michel Rolland confirmed that triple zero calls can be made to mobiles as callers are transferred to another carrier, but not to landlines. Could.

yahoo finance It is understood the power outage occurred around 4 a.m., with DownDetector receiving 8,900 reports of outages within an hour.

We encourage customers who need to contact emergency services to use the mobile line to call 000. Optus can confirm that triple zero (“000”) calls will not work from Optus landlines (fixed line telephones). Mobile calls to 000 will work if another carrier is available. – Optus Help (@optus_help) 7 November 2023

Optus outage paralyzes banks, public transport, hospitals and businesses

Metro trains in Melbourne reported problems with the transport network at around 4:40am this morning, but were restarted just after 6:00am, but major delays and cancellations are still expected.

Hospitals and health services were also affected by the outage, with Northern Health in Melbourne saying phone lines at its campuses were down, along with Ramsay Health Care and the NSW Poison Information Centre.

The Commonwealth Bank has also warned customers that they may face difficulties contacting the bank or receiving messages, including netcodes. It said customers can still send messages to it through the CommBank app, but there may be a delay.

Uber prices are also rising across the country as drivers on the Optus network are forced to remain offline due to the outage.

Communications Minister Michel Rolland said a “deep fault” in the network could be behind the outage.

Rowland said it was “too early” to talk about compensation or consumer rights for customers, but encouraged businesses to keep receipts.

“Especially for small businesses, it’s important to keep receipts, so that any recourse available to them and any redress is based on evidence,” Rowland said.

The case against going cashless

Frustrated Optus customers said the outage was another reason why Australia should not become a cashless society.

“The #optus We cannot go cashless just because of the cuts this morning. How will people pay for things when phones are switched off?” One person said.

Another wrote, “Imagine our country being cashless and with no internet access due to outages, we are ruined.”

Optus outage: what you need to know

Who is affected? More than 10 million mobile, landline and broadband customers have been without service since Wednesday morning

Is this a cyber attack? All signs point to no

How long will it last? Some services have started to return but it could be “hours” before everyone is back in service

Can I say triple zero? On mobile, yes, because you will be transferred to an alternative network, but to a landline number.

Does it matter if I’m not with Optus? You could argue that the vast majority of Australians have been affected in some way or the other. The flow of customers ranging from direct customers to large businesses or services that use Optus, from hospitals and public transport to Uber drivers or local cafes, has been reduced.

