Optus outage: Company’s offer of free data as compensation slammed as ‘hollow gesture’

Optus’ offer of free data to customers and small businesses left without phone or internet services has been branded inadequate and a “hollow gesture” on Wednesday as the industry ombudsman advises Optus could be set for more compensation.

On Thursday, the telco’s embattled CEO, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, said the company was “deeply sorry” for the outage that disrupted internet and phone services as well as trains, hospital communications and many other services for 14 hours on Wednesday. has been closed.

Bayer Rosmarin said there was nothing it could do to compensate for the outage, but said the company was acknowledging customers’ patience and loyalty with 200GB of data for small businesses and consumers and unlimited data on weekends for eligible prepaid customers. Wants. end of the year.

In an interview with News Corp earlier in the week, the CEO declined to financially compensate customers, arguing that it would be about $2 for the loss of a day of coverage.

Australian Communications Consumer Action Network chief executive Andrew Williams said the company’s gesture appeared to be “symbolic”.

“The general consensus we’re hearing from consumers is that, frankly, it doesn’t compensate for the inconvenience caused by the outage,” he said, adding that it was an opt-in offer, which made it Made “even more”. An empty gesture”.

He said most customers do not use their allotted data allowance, and spend most of their time connected to WiFi at home or work.

“It is doubtful that many customers will benefit from the additional data.”

The Small Business Ombudsman, Bruce Bilson, said the proposal was inadequate.

“Small businesses rely on telecommunications as an essential service, but they have been poorly served by Optus throughout this event and some have suffered significant economic costs,” he said.

“More needs to be done to acknowledge this impact on the livelihoods of our small and family businesses with a more tailored response.”

The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO), Cynthia Gebert, said the offer would not meet the expectations of customers who have suffered significant losses.

“We encourage Optus to engage with every consumer who contacts them, and consider what is fair and reasonable in the circumstances. If consumers are unhappy with the response, they can complain to my office.

Simon Morgan, a public relations lecturer at Swinburne University, said compensation should be commensurate with the crime, and offering additional data “is like offering an extra slice of bread into your loaf”.

Williams said Optus should come forward with a more concrete and concrete offer for affected customers.

TIO’s page for customers affected by the outage notes that remedies customers may receive may include a refund for the time they were unable to use the service, compensation, or release from contract.

“We will carefully consider whether compensation is appropriate. The amount of compensation will be proportionate to the extent of the loss, TIO said. “It is likely that most awards of compensation for non-financial loss will be modest.”

Guardian Australia has asked Optus for comment.

The Senate inquiry launched on Thursday into the outage will also examine the possibility of compensation for affected customers.

Optus yesterday pointed to its “modern intelligent router network” causing “a widespread failure resulting in disruption of services”. Experts had suggested that perhaps this would be the reason for shutting down the entire network at once.

