Optus outage causes chaos, half of Australia cut off

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A talkback radio caller got the first hint that something was wrong with Optus, Australia’s second-largest internet provider, when his cat’s WiFi-powered food dispenser failed to deliver a snack at 6:10 a.m. His pet woke him up. ,

For disability pensioner Chris Rogers, who requires painkillers for a knee injury that prevents him from working, the problem became apparent when he drove 30 minutes to the pharmacist and his electronic prescription could not be filled. .

“It won’t load because of the outage,” Rogers told Reuters as he waited for the internet to come back up at the pharmacist. “The reception is flat. It’s crazy, I’ve never seen such chaos.”

For millions of Australians who can’t pay for goods, book travel, get medical care or even make phone calls, 40% of the country turns to the company that provides internet. The nine-hour nearly full service blackout became a lesson in the risks. A society that has become almost completely online.

Australian cash transactions are set to halve to 16% in the three years to 2022, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia, as pandemic restrictions accelerate a long-term trend toward so-called contactless payments. Government data shows that a quarter of doctor appointments in the country are online or by phone.

“Because of COVID we are now becoming increasingly reliant on telehealth and electronic messaging systems,” said Michael Clements, rural chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.

“The reality is that many people are missing out on care.”

Optus, which is owned by Singapore Telecom, did not provide any explanation for the outage other than to say it was investigating. Most of its services were restored by afternoon.

By then, even walking had become more difficult, at least for those who needed directions.

“I’m looking for a bank, and when you can’t get on your phone and Google it you’re lost,” said Angela Icahn, a security officer in Sydney’s central business district.

A Sydney office worker told Reuters he could not get into his building because unlocking the doors required an internet-connected smartphone application.

Owners of small businesses told Reuters they either relied on regular customers to pay them after internet was restored, or gave customers the option to pay in cash or come back later.

“Our daily business is A$4,000-A$5,000 ($2,600-$3,200) and this morning we’ve lost about A$1,000 in coffee sales,” said Roderick Geddes, owner of the Pirrama Park kiosk in Sydney. Payment.

($1 = 1.5538 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byrne Kay with additional reporting by Kirsty Needham and Sam Holmes; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com