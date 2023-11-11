Optus chief executive set to face Senate inquiry over nationwide outage

Photograph: Dean Levins/EPA

Optus’ embattled chief executive will appear in person before a Senate inquiry next week as it investigates Wednesday’s outage that left millions of its customers without internet or mobile phone coverage for 14 hours.

Optus has confirmed Kelly Baer Rosmarin will appear before the inquiry in the coming days – which was brought by the Greens and the Coalition in the Senate on Thursday.

The company has faced sharp criticism over the time it took to deal with the outage and make a public statement. The company’s offer of free data as compensation has been termed inadequate and a “hollow gesture”.

Nine newspapers reported that the investigation will begin with its first public hearing on Friday and will be broad in scope, with a report due by December 9.

The Senate voted that the Environment and Communications References Committee should investigate how Optus communicated with its customers, what steps it is taking to avoid a repeat of the outage and how much it is compensating customers.

Among the amendments brought by the coalition, which did not have government support, the inquiry will also look at the government’s role in helping customers get fair compensation and ensuring that essential services can be accessed even during power outages .

Millions of people were left searching for alternative mobile and internet connections for 14 hours after the Optus network crashed on Wednesday.

Hospitals, schools, financial institutions and government departments were unable to make or receive calls for at least nine hours.

A spokesperson for the company said on Saturday: “We can confirm that Optus CEO Kelly Byrne Rosmarin will appear at the Senate inquiry next week. Arrangements have been made for a hearing to take place next week and Optus representatives, including our CEO, will attend in person.

“Optus is committed to being a customer champion and our aim is to build a network that is up 100 per cent of the time, and we are eager for any learnings and to help ensure that this is rarely the case.” The incident should not happen again.

“Optus sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the outage.”

As well as the Senate inquiry, the Optus outage has also prompted two other investigations, with which the company has said it will cooperate fully.

The government is developing terms of reference for a “post-incident review” of the outage.

Michel Rolland, the Communications Minister, said the process would “identify lessons to be learnt” and hoped the review would help all major telecommunications providers “improve post-outage procedures”.

The communications regulator, the Australian Communications and Media Authority, was also checking whether Optus complied with rules governing how emergency calls can always be made.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young, chair of the Senate committee running the inquiry, called on the Optus boss to “appear in person” and “answer questions on behalf of the Australian public”.

She said: “We need to know what went wrong at Optus and what they are doing to fix it and provide this essential service to their customers and the public.”

The inquiry will also look at “regulatory reform”, he said, adding that “this is a very concentrated market where it appears that profits have come before the public.”

Experts have suggested that the outage was caused by a misconfiguration of the company’s network.

The company has only said that a “network event” caused a widespread failure, resulting in a disruption of services to our customers.

