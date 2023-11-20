Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Kelly Byrd Rosmarin has resigned as chief executive of Optus in the wake of the nationwide outage that knocked out phone and internet services for 14 hours two weeks ago.

In a statement released on Monday morning by Optus’ parent company, Singtel, Bayer Rosmarin said it was the right time to step down, following his appearance at the Senate inquiry into the outage on Friday.

“On Friday I had the opportunity to appear before the Senate to expand on what caused the network outage and how Optus recovered and responded,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

RELATED: More than 200 Optus customers unable to call Triple Zero during 14-hour outage, Senate inquiry told

“I was also able to convey Optus’ commitment to restoring trust and continuing to serve customers. Having now had time for some personal reflection, I have come to the decision that my resignation is in the best interests of Optus moving forward.

On Friday, Optus confirmed that the outage was due to a configuration issue with more than 90 Cisco routers, which could not cope with changes in routing information supplied from the Singtel Internet Exchange (STIX) following a routine software upgrade.

The company has indicated that changes have been made to prevent the same problem from occurring again.

Bayer Rosmarin, 47, had been CEO of Optus since April 2020 and was deputy CEO for a year before that. Singtel’s Group CEO, Yuen Kuan Moon, paid tribute to Bayer Rosmarin’s impact on the business, saying it was marked by improved financial performance, increased market share and higher employee engagement.

“Optus appointed Kelly at the beginning of the pandemic, and we acknowledge his leadership, commitment and hard work during a challenging period and thank him for his dedication and service to Optus.”

However, in 2022, Bayer Rosmarin saw the largest data breach in Australia’s history after a cyber attack on a company led to outages throughout the year.

At a Senate hearing on Friday, Bayer Rosmarin repeatedly declined to speculate about whether she would resign, saying she was focused on recovering from the outage. The then chief executive faced questions from senators for more than two hours about the company’s handling of the outage and communications with government ministers, the media and the public.

Bayer Rosmarin said it did not speak to Communications Minister Michel Rolland for four hours last week until she was able to come into the office and hold a crisis meeting.

She acknowledged that the company had provided only select media interviews during the outage, and said that she would consider holding press conferences in the future, but that it was “unusual for a CEO” to appear in public during the outage.

Optus’ Chief Financial Officer, Michael Venter, has been appointed as interim CEO while a global search for a new CEO begins. The company has also appointed former Optus business managing director Peter Kaliaropoulos to the newly created role of chief operating officer.

Yuen said on Monday that Optus needed to regain customer confidence.

“Optus’ priority is to pursue a path of renewal for the benefit of the community and customers,” he said.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com