Optimistic for Cardano (ADA)? Latest development report shows promising network data

IOG (Input Output Global)’s latest growth report for Cardano reveals a thriving blockchain ecosystem and significant advancements in technology and community engagement.

The report outlines key achievements across various aspects of Cardano’s development, with the Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) team playing a key role in improving Cardano’s network and staying up to date with its latest maintenance.

These improvements include updating Cardano nodes to increase peer-to-peer (P2P) connectivity and working on a patch to boost network efficiency, which is expected to be introduced in the next Cardano node update.

Cardano Network Statistics:

The report provides some insightful statistics on Cardano’s recent network activity:

150 projects were launched, with 1,304 ongoing projects displaying a vibrant development scenario.

The 9.1 million native tokens created and 81,447 token policies established demonstrate the customizable and diverse use of Cardano’s asset creation capabilities.

79.2 million transactions were processed, showing increased credibility and acceptability.

In addition to increasing network activity and expanding its ecosystem, Cardano developers are working on scaling solutions, increasing node efficiency, and improving the backend infrastructure overall.

The completion of recent Cardano offerings underlines Cardano’s commitment to innovation and community-led project funding. As expected, the report was received by the Cardano community as confirmation of the network’s dedication to fostering a collaborative and thriving blockchain ecosystem.

What’s next for Cardano?

Cardano’s ADA is gaining popularity in the market along with other major altcoins.

Cardano (ADA) has experienced significant monthly gains, surpassing 25%. However, the bullish momentum has not been sustained, with more than half of ADA holders facing unrealistic losses. The current struggle for the eighth-largest cryptocurrency trading near $0.38 has resulted in only 35.71% of ADA holders being in profit, which is significantly lower than other major protocols.

However, recently, its founder got involved in a controversial fight against the XRP community, as he accused Hoskinson of embarrassing and humiliating the XRP army several times in his public appearances.

