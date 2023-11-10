optimism reborn - Business News

Marc Andreessen

Pessimism is the mood of 2023. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned in mid-October, “This could be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.”

Wars, inflation, political anger in all major countries, stagnant markets, you name it: globally, serious news is in abundance. Optimism sounds like childish indulgence. But as Winston Churchill said during very bad times, “When going through hell, keep going.” he was right. This column is an appeal to keep moving forward with eyes open on the path of rational optimism for a better future.

In Silicon Valley, where I live, a well-known venture capitalist decided to challenge that rotten mentality. This requires a little background. If today’s global economic and geopolitical trends aren’t bad enough, Silicon Valley is going through its own unique hell. A large number of tech startups funded from 2015 to 2021 are running out of cash. Development at any cost? That window closed. Down valuations limit the ability to raise more money. Layoffs are increasing. There is no IPO market in sight; Figure 2025 at the earliest.

Moreover, Silicon Valley has suffered damage to its self-built reputation. Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes is now in jail. In November, FTX and Alameda Research’s Sam Bankman-Fried were convicted of fraud and conspiracy and face decades in prison. The most famous of them, VC firm Sequoia Capital, gave Bankman-Fried $214 million. The 31-year-old fraudster was playing a computer game, League of Legends, while he lobbied for money. “I love this founder,” one Sequoia partner innocently wrote during the presentation.

Return to optimism. In mid-October, web browser inventor and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen wrote an article on his firm’s website, titled Techno-Optimist Manifesto, It went viral because of its perfect timing. Almost suffocated in today’s dense fog of pessimism, optimism is ready to burst.

Development brings vitality, prolongs life, increases knowledge, leads to higher well-being. Every good thing is in a downward direction of growth. Not growing is stagnation, which leads to zero-sum thinking, internal fighting, decay, degradation, and ultimately death.

There are only three sources of growth: population growth, natural resource utilization, and technology. Developed societies around the world are depopulating. There are sharp limits to the use of natural resources, both real and political. And hence the only sustainable source of development is technology.

If you look around the world today, and squint through the smoke of pessimism, it is possible to see a wonderful world. Some facts that excite me around the world:

Japan’s continuing renaissance. From the ashes of World War II, through the deflation bomb of the 1990s, Japan remarkably reinvents itself each generation. As an example, Tokyo is now one of the most exciting and liveable major cities in the world, a wonder of technology and culture.

India’s infrastructure boom. As mentioned in the previous column, the country’s investment in rail and roads has increased almost tenfold since 2010. There are approximately 800 million internet users in India.

Indonesia’s EV and battery future. If you look at Indonesia’s commodity wealth, you will see an emerging giant in EV and battery production. It’s no wonder that many Indonesians are optimistic about their country’s future.

China’s healthcare innovation. China’s problems are well known. It is easy to overlook the quiet revolution taking place in life sciences and healthcare in the country.

Africa’s emerging common market. Economies are ecosystems, and Africa is ultimately building a common market that will be a platform for growth and prosperity.

America’s high-tech manufacturing leap. The next trillion-dollar markets will be built at the intersection of bits and atoms – think robotics, graphene, etc. As Warren Buffett said, never bet against America. The country will overcome its present plight.

