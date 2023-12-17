Optimism price to resume bullish path to $3? This way

Optimism price appears to have struggled over the past week, with its recent bullish momentum appearing to be waning. During the altcoin rally, the price of OP, Optimism’s native token, moved from a low of $1.2 to a high of nearly $2.5 before experiencing a pullback.

While OP has managed to preserve the majority of its recently acquired gains, the cryptocurrency is finding it challenging to continue its bullish path. And the latest on-chain revelations suggest that optimism may be the only thing standing in the way of the price rising to new highs.

Crypto analyst estimates OP price to rise 26% to $2.70

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed his bullish forecast for the price of Optimism over the next few weeks in a recent post on the X platform. This prediction revolves around on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, which is based on the density of investors who have purchased OP tokens in certain price zones.

Nearly 45 million tokens were purchased at 26,800 addresses between $2.17 and $2.23. Source: ali_charts/x

The above chart shows what the optimism value zone around the current price looks like in terms of investor density. The size of the dot reflects the number of investors who have purchased OP coin at each price range. Typically, resistance or support at a price area is more important the larger the point size of that price area.

In his post, Martinez noted that Optimism price is currently bouncing off a key resistance zone between $2.17 and $2.30. According to data from the analytics platform, approximately 27,000 addresses within this range purchased a massive 45 million tokens.

Martinez said that given the substantial buying activity within the price range, the area between $2.17 and $2.30 is worth paying attention to. “A sustained close above could signal a bullish breakout, potentially pushing the OP towards $2.70,” the crypto analyst said. This represents a price increase of over 26% from the cryptocurrency’s current price.

optimism value overview

At the time of writing, Optimism is priced at $2.11, reflecting a 2.4% price decline in the last 24 hours. OP’s lackluster performance over the past day highlights the altcoin’s struggles over the past week.

According to data from CoinGecko, Optimism’s price has barely changed over the past seven days. Although the cryptocurrency reached a multi-month high of $2.46 early last week, it has since suffered a bit of a correction to trade around $2.10.

Nevertheless, Optimism still ranks among the top 40 cryptocurrencies in the region, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.94 billion.

Optimism price experiences correction on daily time frame. Source: OPUSDT charts on TradingView

