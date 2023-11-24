share:

During the Asian session, New Zealand Q3 Retail Sales and Japan CPI and PMI data are due. Later in the day, German Q3 GDP and IFO surveys. Canada to release retail sales data. Additionally, US PMI and Canada Retail Sales will also be published.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, November 24:

The US dollar declined marginally in a low-volume session on Thursday as US markets were closed for Thanksgiving. The holiday shopping season begins in America with Black Friday.

US dollar index (DXY) remained below 104.00 and closed around 103.75. Wall Street futures are in positive territory after gains in European markets.

There is no official data from the US on Friday, and it will be a short session on Wall Street. The US S&P Global PMI is forthcoming, with the services sector expected to decline slightly to 50.6 to 50.4 and the manufacturing sector to decline from 50 to 49.8.

The euro got a modest boost from Eurozone PMI data which came in better than expectations. The European Central Bank’s account of the latest meeting provided no new information. EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.0900, moving without any clear direction, although the main trend is up. On Friday, along with the IFO survey, a new reading of German Q3 GDP is due. ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak at an event in Frankfurt, but it is not expected that she will share views on monetary policy.

Commerzbank analysts on EZ PMI: Therefore, today’s data is likely to strengthen speculations about an ECB rate cut. However, we believe such a move is unlikely in the near future given the still high underlying inflation pressures.

The pound outperformed on Thursday after getting a boost from UK PMI data. GBP/USD hit a two-month high and then recovered modestly to 1.2530. EUR/GBP recorded its lowest level in three weeks, just below 0.8700.

USD/JPY The US returned to the 149.60 area during the session, confirming the recent correction. Japan will report consumer price index for October. Jibun PMI is also payable.

Japan CPI preview: Four major banks forecast, inflation likely to rise

NZD/USD Remained above 0.6000 but ranged towards 0.6050. New Zealand to report Q3 retail sales.

USD/CAD Reached a weekly low near 1.3650, but then pulled back to the 1.3700 area while staying above the 55-day simple moving average. Canada will report September retail sales on Friday.

AUD/USD Australian PMI rose despite hitting multi-month low. The pair is hovering around 0.6550 amid slow price action.

Liked this article? Help us by giving some feedback by answering this survey:

Source: www.fxstreet.com