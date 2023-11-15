Pune, India, November 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Optical satellite communications market size was valued at US$1.51 billion in 2022 and is expected to increase From US$1.77 billion in 2023 to US$5.12 billion by 2030Exhibit A CAGR of 16.4% During the forecast period.

Data relay satellites majorly use optical communication, which drives the market growth. For remote sensing, Earth observation and other data, countries such as China, Japan, Russia and the US have demonstrated inter-satellite communications for transmission. fortune business insights This information is presented in their report titled “ “Optical Satellite Communications Market, 2023-2030.”

Optical satellite communications, also known as free-space optical communications (FSO), is a technology that uses optical signals, usually laser beams, for data transmission between satellites and ground stations or between satellites in space. Uses. This technology has several advantages, including high data transfer rates, low latency, and immunity to electromagnetic interference.

List of Major Players in Optical Satellite Communication Market Report:

Ball Corporation (US)

Bridgecom, Inc. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Laser Light Communications (US)

Minorik (Germany)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Surrey Satellite Technology (UK)

Starlink (US)

Thales Group (France)

Tesat-Space GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Scope and divisions of the report:

Property Description forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 16.4% 2030 price projection 5.12 billion US dollars Market size in 2023 1.77 billion US dollars historical data 2019-2021 number of pages 188 report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends segments covered by type

by component

by application Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Optical Satellite Communication Market Growth Drivers Technological advancements and advantages over traditional systems drive market growth Development of ground infrastructure to support optical satellite communications is expected to boost market growth

Here are some key points related to the optical satellite communications market:

market growth: The optical satellite communications market was experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transfer for Earth observation, remote sensing and space exploration missions. The need for more efficient communication systems in space applications was driving this growth.

Application: Optical satellite communications technology is primarily used in space-based applications, including satellite-to-satellite communications, satellite-to-ground communications, and space-to-space communications. It is commonly used in Earth observation, scientific missions, and military applications.

Challenges: While optical satellite communication provides high data transfer rates, it is sensitive to atmospheric conditions and can be affected by weather, clouds, and other environmental factors. Mitigating these challenges is the main focus of research and development in the field.

competitive landscape: Many companies and organizations are involved in the development and deployment of optical satellite communications systems. This includes established satellite operators, space agencies and startups working on innovative solutions. Companies like Laser Light Communications, Minarik and Bridgesat are some of the major players in this sector.

Regulatory Considerations: Optical satellite communications, like other satellite technologies, is subject to regulatory frameworks. Companies operating in this sector have to comply with international regulations and coordinate with relevant authorities to ensure safe and interference-free operations.

market trends: Advances in laser technology and optical components, as well as the development of more robust and flexible communication protocols for optical links, were driving trends in the market. Additionally, growing demand for satellite-based Internet and data services was an important driver.

Section:

Growing use of CO2 laser in satellite communications drives segment growth

On the basis of laser type, the market has been divided into YAG laser, CO2 laser, Silex laser, others. The growing compliance of CO2 laser in satellite communication is dominating the market by providing efficient platform for data transmission.

Telecom sector will dominate due to high broadcasting demand

By application, the market is classified into telecommunications, tracking and monitoring, surveillance and security, space exploration, earth observation and others. The increasing demand for broadcasting services will contribute to the dominance of the telecom segment during the forecast period.

Importance of components in satellite communication systems to promote the development of transmitters

On the basis of components, the market is classified into receiver, transmitter, antenna, modular and others. Due to its importance in electronic components, the transmitter segment in the optical satellite communication industry is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

• Key growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and potential challenges for the market.

• Broad insight into regional development.

• List of major industry players.

• Key strategies adopted by market players.

• The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Drivers and restrictions:

Superiority of Optical Inter Satellite to expand market share

Due to its many advantages, many companies are focusing on developing projects combined with optical inter-satellite communications. These projects are expected to increase the market share for optical satellite communications. For its Starlink internet service, SpaceX has deployed 2,000 satellites and is ready to soar to new heights.

Conversely, clouds may cause signal attenuation as they are capable of absorbing and scattering laser beams, which may hinder the growth of the optical satellite communications market.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction scope of research market segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and assumptions

executive Summary

market dynamics market driver market restrictions market opportunities

key insights Major Industry Developments – Major Contracts and Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements porter’s five forces analysis supply chain analysis Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global optical satellite communications market

Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings/Sectional Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Laser Type YAG laser Silex Laser CO2 laser Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasting – by Application telecommunication tracking and monitoring surveillance and security space exploration earth observation Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts – by Component transmitter receiver antenna modular Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific rest of the world



TOC released…!

regional insight

North America leads due to increasing space exploration activities

North America continues to dominate the market with a valuation of US$0.71 billion in 2022. This sector is expected to continue to dominate due to increasing space exploration activities and large adoption of optical communication satellites.

Europe holds the second largest share in the optical satellite communications market due to its special application for military and scientific purposes.

competitive landscape

Strategic partnerships and innovation in niche sectors to drive market growth

The presence of market leaders fragments the optical satellite communications industry. Companies focus on increasing market share by developing payloads for CubeSats and small sats. Nokia and Laser Light Communications have collaborated for the first phase of beta deployment of their optical software-defined network in various global locations.

Major Industry Developments:

June 2022 – BlueHalo was awarded a contract to deliver optical laser communications terminals to the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base to demonstrate satellite position and time-on-orbit processing.

