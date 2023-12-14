Oprah's Weight Loss Drugs, Obesity Interview: Op-Ed

As for “obesity is a disease,” the extent of which it should be called a “disease” has been debated — the UK, WHO, and EU does not classify obesity as a disease. Moreover, being classified as “obese” comes from the BMI, which has long been called out for being racist, sexist, and profoundly unhelpful for determining someone’s health.

“At present day, [BMI] has been widely adopted by the medical world as a shorthand for healthy or unhealthy,” Jennifer Gaudiani, an internal medicine physician and certified eating disorder specialist, previously told HuffPost. “That fact is unscientific and harmful.”