Oprah's Trending After Revealing She's on Weight-Loss Meds—Here's What Else She Does To Lose and Maintain Her Weight | Clayton News Parade Partner Content

Oprah's Trending After Revealing She's on Weight-Loss Meds—Here's What Else She Does To Lose and Maintain Her Weight
Oprah Winfrey has been flaunting a massive slimdown on her press tour for The Color Purple musical—and she finally confirmed fans’ suspicions on how she lost weight: Medication.
While Winfrey, 69, has kept her specific prescription under wraps, she has no qualms about singing the praises of weight loss medications overall. She admitted it took her a while to get to that point because of the shame she associated not with just her weight, but with the frequent perception that weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are an “easy way out,” a perception she initially shared herself in a September 2023 panel appearance.