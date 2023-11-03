From grape Telfer bags to purple watches to purple ombre cookies, Oprah’s favorite things are all about the color purple this year.

For those who want to start their holiday shopping early, the 2023 edition of Oprah’s Favorite Things has just launched.

On Wednesday, the famed producer and talk show host released her annual list of her favorite things, which includes several items from small business owners and Black-owned brands, including her own expanding collection of magazines. The list also includes several purple items, like the Telfer shopping bag, the “Purple Love” luxury candle by Harlem & Company, and of course, movie tickets to Oprah’s upcoming film musical event executive produced, “The Color Purple.” ,

Oprah Winfrey June 30, 2023 Ernest N. Attends ‘From the Page to the Stage and Beyond: A Discussion of the Nearly 40-Year Legacy and Impact of the Color Purple Franchise’ at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture™ at the Morial Convention Center. In New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

“I think you all know that Favorite Things started because I wanted to share the gifts I love with other people,” Oprah told the media mogul as she announced the release of this year’s list. Said in a video giving a glimpse of the back. Various business owners are being contacted.

He further added, “This year, I got some really cool people to share with you. Lots of these great gifts come from small business owners, family shops, best friends, dynamic duos, and local makers. So, not only are you here discovering great gifts, but you are also supporting people who set out on a dream to make them happen.

Items on this year’s list span categories including beauty, wellness, kitchen and “cosy” and their prices range from about $13 to just under $1,000. While the list includes many essential gifts from Black-owned brands, we’ve highlighted 12 of our favorites below.

Telfer Medium Shopping Bag

(Photo credit: Telfer)

Considering how fast Telfar bags are selling, they’ll likely be on many gift lists this holiday season — and its “grape” shade is Oprah’s color of choice this year. Oprah said of this iteration on her list, “The Queens-born designer behind this It bag is a star, and her faux leather unisex tote is big enough to hold a laptop and elicit oohs and ahhs on city streets. Is.”

Now available on Amazon.com for $202.

Felix Runner by Sayesh

(Photo credit: Sayash)

Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field star in the history of the sport, has designed a performance running shoe using her brand’s FemformityFit technology, fit specifically for women’s feet. Plus, as a mom herself, Felix understands firsthand how the body can change during pregnancy and after giving birth — even shoe size! Sash Offers Pregnancy-Related Returns on Shoes!

It’s now available in three colors: cream, red, and black for $165 on Saish.com.

The Wonderful World of Bossi Women 5 Lux Liquid Lipstick Set by Bossi Cosmetics

(Photo Credit: Bossi Cosmetics)

This set of five liquid lipsticks includes shades with names like Subtle, Firm, Classy, ​​Supportive, and Powerful. According to the description on the brand’s website, the names highlight the “essential qualities” of ambitious women. They’re also vegan, cruelty-free, and made without parabens and nano-ingredients.

Available online at bossybeauty.com for $100.

YGN T-Shirt Turban

(Photo credit: YGN)

While some wrapping is required, YGN’s satin-lined patterned T-shirt turban is an easy way to protect your hair and keep your head warm during the colder months without compromising style and moisture.

Available in a variety of colors and prints for $35 at YougoNatural.com.

Roc Innovations HeadLights Kids LED Beanie and Glove Set

(Photo credit: Rok Innovation)

Speaking of keeping heads warm, this holiday season, ROQ Innovations is offering a glove and hat set for kids featuring the brand’s signature safety LED lights in vibrant colors including red, orange, purple, and green .

Available now on rq-innovation.com for $36.

SPGBK Griffin & Montclair Watches

(Photo Credit: SPGBK Watches)

HBCUs, stand up! Black-owned and HBCU-made Spring Break Watches (SPGBK) has released two new watch styles, the Griffin and the Montclair, just in time for the holidays. Plum colored watches feature pink and yellow accents, stainless steel watch faces and silicone straps.

Available now at springbreakwatches.com for $79

Hoop Mob Melanated Hoop Earrings

(Photo Credit: Hoops Mob)

Hoop Mob’s inclusion on this year’s list is a particularly notable full-circle moment. The founder is a former hey Magazine intern who “stepped on a dream” to launch an affordable brand of hoop earrings in melanated skin tones.

Available now on hoopmobb.com for $16.

Harlem Candle Company “Purple Love” Luxury Candle

(Photo credit: Harlem Candle Company)

With notes of apple, clove, rose de mai and sandalwood, and set in a purple glass jar, Harlem Candle Company’s “Purple Love” luxury candle blends masculinity with femininity while paying homage to James Baldwin and love.

Now available at harlemcandlecompany.com for $48.

Puzzle Huddle Shapes and Learning Puzzle

(Photo Caption: Puzzle Huddle)

Gifts for kids include 32-piece sizes of Puzzle Huddle and learning puzzles for kids ages six and up. The puzzle includes various shapes as well as black and brown faces.

Now available at PuzzleHuddle.com for $24.95.

“Purple Rise”

(Photo credit: Simon & Schuster)

Fans of “The Color Purple” will be able to learn in-depth about the making of the 1985 film co-starring Oprah and the novel that inspired “Purple Rising,” an oral history featuring never-before-seen images and first-hand accounts Includes unshared stories. From Alice Walker, Steven Spielberg, Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo and more.

Now available on simonandschuster.com for $45.

Sister.ly Drinkware Double Glass Coffee Cup

(Photo credit: Sister.ly Drinkware)

Let the coffee drinkers in your life keep sipping with glass-insulated coffee cups by Sister.ly Drinkware, founded by two sisters who wanted aesthetically pleasing drinkware to keep their hot beverages hot.

Available at sister.lydlinkware.com for $24.99

Trade Street Jam Company Bundle of Oprah’s Favorite Things

(Photo credit: Trade Street Jam Company)

The Black-owned jam company is no stranger to holiday lists, especially Oprah’s. They’re so experienced that they’ve curated a bundle especially for her favorite things that includes the brand’s sour ginger cherry spread, smoked yellow peach spread, and strawberry chipotle and fig spread.

Available now at tradestreetjamco.com for $68.

