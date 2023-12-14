



Oprah Winfrey is not new to having her weight being scrutinised publicly. From being shamed in the tabloids for being overweight to becoming a subject of online trolling, the 69-year-old media mogul has now shed a significant amount of weight, shutting the mouth of all social media trolls the right way.

Notably, the billionaire generated a lot of buzz after appearing all slimed down on the red carpet for the official debut of The Color Purple in Los Angeles. Following her public appearance in a new avatar, Winfrey recently opened up about her weight loss journey admitting that she uses weight loss medication to manage her weight as she had to overcome her shame about it.

In her recent interview with People magazine, Winfrey began by recalling how it became a public sport to make fun of her weight for 25 long years, further adding that she had been blamed and shamed and she also did the same to herself.

Recalling a hurtful moment from her career, she recalled being listed on fashion critic Mr Blackwell’s list. “I was on the cover of some magazine and it said, ‘Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy,’ ” recalls the co-producer, adding that she didn’t feel angry but was sad and hurt as she accepted that it was her fault. The 69-year-old Winfrey also spoke out about her current fitness regime and her weight loss. Stating that she now has a better handle on maintaining a healthy weight long-term, she added that her approach includes regular exercise and other lifestyle tweaks. Winfrey also confirmed adding weight loss medication to her regime. Sharing a glimpse of her daily routine now, she shared that she eats her last meal at 4 o’clock, drinks a gallon of water every day, and uses the Weight Watchers principles of counting points. “Weight fluctuations occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yoing and feeling like why can’t I just conquer this thing,” says Winfrey further adding that she started hiking and setting new distance goals after her knee surgery. Oprah Winfrey on taking weight-loss pills Speaking about taking weight loss medication, the American television producer and host said that she consulted a doctor who prescribed the medication. Winfrey also noted it is an important tool that should not be hidden but rather accepted as a helpful instrument. “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” she concluded.





