Oprah Winfrey reveals the 'most romantic thing' she did to Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey knows how to make her longtime partner Stedman Graham feel special.

The media mogul recently discussed her relationship with Graham, telling People in an article published Saturday that her “most romantic” gesture for the author and entrepreneur involves food.

“The most romantic thing I do is make cornbread in hot water,” she said. “Mothers all over the world feed this to their babies and you just add hot water to the food and you make these little flat cakes and fry them in a pan.”

She added, “Every time I do it it’s the most romantic thing I’ve ever done.”

Winfrey then shared her appreciation for Stedman’s romantic gestures, which included going out every Sunday to get Winfrey a copy of The New York Times.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham were photographed together in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5, 2019.

The media mogul recently discussed her love life with Stedman during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier this week.

She said that Stedman’s most romantic gesture to her was writing her a Valentine’s Day card after their dogs died.

“Each dog will send his own bouquet. It’s the most romantic,” she said, before joking that after several Valentine’s Days of being treated the same way, he told her she needed to “move on to something else.”

After Winfrey’s interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” aired, host Drew Barrymore was criticized on social media for awkwardly squeezing Winfrey’s hand while the two were talking.

But Winfrey later defended the talk show host, telling TMZ that she was “not uncomfortable at all.”

He said of Barrymore, “I’d never seen her do it, but I thought it was cute.”

Winfrey is the creator of the new musical adaptation of “The Color Purple,” based on the classic Alice Walker novel of the same name. The film is set to release in theaters on Christmas day.

Source: sg.news.yahoo.com