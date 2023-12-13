December 15, 2023
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She's Using a Weight-Loss Medication


Ozempic is no laughing matter for the comedian. Handler revealed her “anti-aging doctor” prescribed her the medication without realizing what the drug was.

“I didn’t even know I was on it,” she said during the Jan. 25, 2023 episode of Call Her Daddy. “She said, ‘If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'”

But while she tried the drug, Handler noted that she didn’t like how it made her feel.

“I came back from a vacation and I injected myself with it,” she recalled. “I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, ‘I’m not really eating anything. I’m so nauseous, I’m on Ozempic.’ And I was like, ‘I’m kind of nauseous too.’ But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged.”

Ultimately, Handler stopped using the drug because it wasn’t medically necessary for her, adding that she gave away the remaining doses to friends.

“I’ve injected about four or five of my friends with Ozempic, because I realized I didn’t want to use it because it was silly,” she said. “It’s for heavy people. I have people coming over to my house, and I’m like, ‘OK, I can see you at 1, I can see you at 2.'”



