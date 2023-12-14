Oprah Winfrey flashes stomach after admitting to weight-loss drug

Fashion

Oprah Winfrey flashed a sliver of her stomach while strutting her stuff at a screening Thursday for her upcoming movie, “The Color Purple.”

Earlier in the day, the multi-hyphenate finally copped to using a weight-loss drug to shed pounds.

Walking the purple carpet at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., Winfrey gave a big grin as she showed off her slimmed-down figure in a purple patterned suit.

She paired sleek slacks and a fitted blazer with a matching vest underneath, which allowed for a tiny portion of her midsection to peek through.

The former talk show host, 69, appeared to be in great spirits as she continued her parade of purple outfits, starting with a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved gown on Dec. 4, a simple dress at the film’s premiere last week and a glittering blazer with lavender heels, among other promotional appearances.

She even showed followers how to make a purple mocktail while at home in her megamansion.

The outing marks Winfrey’s first since publicly admitting that her recent body transformation was due in part to medical assistance.

“I had an awareness of [weight-loss] medications, but felt I had to prove I had the willpower to do it. I now no longer feel that way,” she told People, adding that she was “actually recommending it to people long before [she] was on it [herself].”

Though the Weight Watchers ambassador chose not to name the specific drug she takes, she explained, “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift — and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.”

The former talk show host, pictured here in 2018, had her “aha” moment in July and is now seven pounds away from her goal weight of 160 pounds. Getty Images

Winfrey — who had her “aha” moment in July and is now seven pounds away from her goal weight of 160 pounds — said she’s “absolutely done with the shaming” from others and herself.

She made sure to note that her use of the pharmaceutical aid came only after she mastered a healthy diet and consistent exercise routine, which she amped up after knee surgery in 2021.

Winfrey’s ever-fluctuating weight has been a topic of discussion since her career began.

“It was a public sport to make fun of me for 25 years,” she told the magazine, recalling one specifically hurtful headline that referred to her as “Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy.”

Winfrey said she’s “absolutely done with the shaming” from others and herself. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

“I just accepted that as that’s what it is, and I didn’t feel angry. I felt sad. I felt hurt. I felt shame. But it didn’t occur to me that I could even feel angry,” she explained. “I swallowed the shame, and I accepted that it was my fault.”

The A-lister said she eventually “realized” that she has “a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control,” insisting that “obesity is a disease.”

Winfrey’s admission comes three months after she shaded those who use medications like Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss and management, calling it “the easy way out.”











