Oprah Is ‘Done With the Shaming’ Over Weight Loss Drugs

After her bombshell disclosure to People magazine last week that she is currently taking weight loss medication, the backlash on social media was swift — and vitriolic. “Oh…Oh… Oh PRA Zempic! What happened to Weight Watchers? Too much work?” wrote one poster. “I hope People magazine has the lowest sale ever of this cover,” posted another.

In fact, Winfrey, who remains both a member of the WW board and an investor, still follows the WeightWatchers program, which now incorporates weight loss medications. And as the media legend peeks around the corner at her 70th birthday next month, with a lifetime of incredible achievements she seems happy to live her truth, critics be damned.

“I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” Winfrey told People. “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.”

Psychotherapist Judith Rabinor praises Winfrey for her forthrightness. “Milestone birthdays often lead people to reflect, take stock, and make new choices and changes in the way they think and act,” she explains. “As early as 50, people start realizing time is not forever, which can actually be quite liberating for many. By their 60s and 70s, it’s common for people to develop a ‘what the hell’ attitude to issues that may have weighed them down in the past.”

This may be the case for Winfrey, who after decades of her weight struggles being unmercifully chronicled in the media, says she finally decided to try medication after hosting a panel discussion about the root causes of obesity.

“I had the biggest aha along with many people in that audience,” she shared with People. “I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control.” Once she accepted the science around weight-loss drugs, Winfrey says, she was able to “release the shame” and use the medication as a “maintenance tool” along with diet and exercise.

Removing the stigma

“She obviously knew she was taking a risk when she admitted this and that there would be criticism, but she did it anyway,” says Rabinor, who once appeared as a guest on Oprah’s show to discuss body dysmorphic disorder. “She doesn’t care. She has always been very honest about her weight struggles and I think it’s fabulous she is being so open.”

Rabinor says she hopes Winfrey’s transparency will help remove some of stigma associated with both obesity and the decision to take weight-loss drugs — and give women the confidence to silence their inner and outer critics. “If people have struggled with being overweight their whole life and now there’s suddenly a medication that can help them get healthier, why should they be made to feel guilty?”