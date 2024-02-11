'Oppenheimer' predictor of Oscar success wins top honor at 2024 Directors Guild Awards

Christopher Nolan was awarded the top prize at the Directors Guild Awards on Saturday for “Oppenheimer,” solidifying his lead for next month’s Oscars.

Other winners at the non-televised ceremony in Los Angeles included Celine Song for first-time directorial achievement for her romantic drama “Past Lives” and Mstislav Chernov for the documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS. Were included. Frontline.”

The Directors Guild of America also recognizes achievements in scripted and unscripted television, with the Drama Series award going to Peter Hoar for “The Last of Us” episode “Long, Long Time” and Christopher Storer for “Fishes”. Is given the comedy trophy. Episode of “The Bear”.

The DGA award is the first for Nolan, who was previously nominated for the same award four times for “Memento,” “The Dark Knight,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” This year, Nolan faced stiff competition from Martin Scorsese for “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Yorgos Lanthimos for “Poor Things”, Alexander Payne for “The Holdovers” and Greta Gerwig for “Barbie”, About which some pundits thought that this could happen. She was able to respond to her snub in the same category at the Oscars by scoring an upset victory.

The guild’s voting body has more than 19,000 members, nearly twice the entire membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. But despite varying voter makeup, only eight times in 75 years has the DGA winner not taken home a directing Oscar. The most recent divergence was in 2019, when Sam Mendes won the DGA for “1917” and the Oscar went to Bong Joon-ho for “Parasite.” Last year, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert both won awards for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

At the Oscars on March 10, Nolan’s fellow best director nominees include Scorsese, Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer for “The Zone of Interest” and Justin Truitt for “Anatomy of a Fall.”

The final Oscar voting will begin on February 22.

