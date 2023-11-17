Oppenheimer hits another box office milestone ahead of digital debut

oppenheimer continues to set new milestones at the international box office as it inches closer to its long-awaited digital and home video debut.

Per Collider, Christopher Nolan’s pic has now officially passed the $950 million mark in global ticket sales, bringing in $950.7 million against its $100 million budget. comes after this oppenheimer A one-week run was shown in six select IMAX theaters around the world, before being re-released three months after its initial debut.

Will Oppenheimer reach $1 billion?

Although there is a possibility oppenheimer Far from joining the billion-dollar club, Universal Pictures’ biographical thriller has enjoyed a number of notable achievements during its theatrical run. oppenheimer The third-highest-grossing film of 2023, the second-highest-grossing R-rated film of all time (behind only) Joker) and the most profitable biopic of all time. All these feats are further enhanced by the fact oppenheimer Was released simultaneously with Warner Bros.’ barbieThe highest-grossing film of the year, grossing $1.44 billion globally.

Together barbie, oppenheimer It played a key role in helping Hollywood earn its best summer revenue in the post-pandemic era, crossing the $4 billion mark for the first time since 2019. oppenheimer has been a big money maker for IMAX, becoming a top four all-time film for the cinema chain and driving the company’s Q3 profits.

Cillian Murphy, the famous theoretical physicist J. Played the role of Robert Oppenheimer, who played a key role in the Manhattan Project, which created the atomic bomb. oppenheimer It is considered one of Nolan’s best works and is generating Oscar buzz due to its gripping drama and striking visual effects. The critically acclaimed film was considered by many to be more of a horror film than a thriller, a sentiment Nolan co-signs. The feature-length effort also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Lewis Strauss), Emily Blunt (Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer), Matt Damon (Lt. Leslie Groves) and Florence Pugh (Jean Tatlock).

Ahead of oppenheimerDuring the digital and home video premiere, Nolan is advising fans to prioritize obtaining the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K versions of the film, and warning against “rogue” streamers who may release the film from their sites at any time. Can be removed from the platform. The upcoming release includes several bonus features, including a documentary showing several behind-the-scenes elements, including an interview with Nolan. Additionally, digital and home copies include an NBC-produced featurette and a featurette that explains how particular scenes came together.

oppenheimR will debut on November 21 via digital and home video.

