Opinion – Working from home is not possible – so why do civil servants refuse to come back to the office?

Before I tell you why civil servants should behave like investment bankers, let me tell you about my accountant.

Alison, a wonderful woman who has been keeping the wolf – and bankruptcy – away from my door since God’s childhood, is, like many accountants, a pragmatist at heart.

As the hysteria over the Covid pandemic ended and the big bear of British productivity spread its paws, yawned and went angrily back to work, Alison’s company decided to change its working structures. They closed their offices, started renting a shared space around the corner – it’s in Holborn and looks like a Starbucks with small offices attached – and got back to work. Apart from their physical location, nothing much changed. Alison was just as hard-working as she had ever been, just as productive, just as efficient, and yet she found countless ways to nag me about completing my VAT return.

However, he is an anomaly. Because – takes a deep breath, steps to the podium, waits for the abuse – working from home doesn’t work. This is correct. One of the Evening Standard’s clever production executives called working from home the Charter of the Skiver, and, while I was momentarily surprised when I first heard it, I really think he got it absolutely right. Is.

It’s been almost four years since Covid emptied our offices, a necessity that signaled a change in work culture that is still worryingly prevalent. On our way – Liverpool Street – the world goes about its work with the enthusiasm and determination you would expect from one of London’s most important termini. Restaurants are full, people are pouring out of bars, and couples in love are eating outside, avoiding the crowds. The activity around EC2 is so thought-provoking it makes me want to sing “Waterloo Sunset” every day.

Well, this happens from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, in and around Liverpool Street it looked as if someone had dropped a neutron bomb, the old hazard that neutralizes people and leaves buildings intact. And this situation is repeated throughout the city.

Last month, civil servants were told that they will now have to spend at least 60 per cent of their time working in the office. Not 100 per cent, not 120 per cent, to compensate for the last three years he has been walking the dog and watching YouTube. Just three measly days a week.

Rather predictably, the Blob has decided that even this mild encroachment on his free time is a major inconvenience, as some worrying statistics suddenly emerged last week. Nearly 40 percent of the 12,000 officers surveyed by the PCS trade union over the new rules – about 5,000 – said they had considered resigning instead.

As many again said, going back to the office would “put them at a disadvantage because of their gender, disability or age”. Which frankly sounds like the kind of excuse a 12-year-old would come up with.

Thankfully, the Prime Minister seems to realize that homework is hindering policy delivery, although he is not doing anything about it. It appears Number 10 has run out of ways to shift the vote, perhaps they should have a pop in the civil service. Rishi Sunak should tell them to get off their Peloton, put down their box sets and get back to serving the people who pay them very little – us. Homework doesn’t work, and employers – including Crown – should stop being embarrassed to say so.

I say, if you can’t be more Ellison, be more Goldman. I have a friend whose 20 year old daughter is firmly entrenched in Goldman Sachs and is working all God-sent hours to close deals. She works hard because the expectations are so high.

She would wake up at five, be home by six, midnight if she was lucky. She doesn’t work three days a week, not even four days a week; In fact she doesn’t even work five days a week. No, she works out six days a week, which includes little time for sleep, dietary fortification and the occasional trip to the gym. She’s also Gen Z.

So like I say: Be more Goldman. Or more like Alison. But for the love of God, please get off the couch.

Dylan Jones is editor-in-chief of the Evening Standard

