opinion | Why should Americans worry about Subway's new ownership?

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., recently started an Internet food fight when she announced her support for a Federal Trade Commission investigation into whether a private equity firm’s purchase of sandwich chain Subway was allowed to move forward. Should go. ,We don’t need another private equity deal that will raise food prices for consumers.He wrote on X.

Southerners found Warren’s recipe less palatable. They accused him of everything from ignorance of economics to entrusting government bureaucrats with the task of deciding the definition of a sandwich.

But Warren is absolutely right. If completed, the $10 billion deal would hand private equity firm Roark Capital control of 40,000 sandwich shops across the United States – more than twice as many as McDonald’s or Starbucks. If this deal follows other cases of corporate concentration, it will likely be bad for workers, bad for franchise owners, bad for food suppliers and bad for your wallet.

Roark (yes, the name is a nod to Howard Roark from Ayn Rand’s “The Fountainhead”) already owns sandwich chains Jimmy John’s, McAllister’s Deli and Schlotzsky’s, which Subway’s agreement with franchises listed as competitors. does, as well as Arby’s, another fast-food restaurant. Chain. If you have several different brands, “but they’re all owned by the same private equity firm, that’s not really an option,” Brian Calasi, chief economist at the Open Markets Institute, told me. “It’s the illusion of choice.”

Monopolies and oligopolies (where a market is controlled by a small number of producers) give companies the power to pursue price increases because customers have fewer choices. More than a few observers believe that the inflation of the past few years has been fueled by food and agriculture giants – also known as “greed inflation.” As Time magazine reported last year, four corporations are responsible for 60% of the market share of diet foods like pork, cookies, pasta and coffee.

But the issue goes deeper than who owns the company you buy lunch from. The purchase of Subway, if completed, could give Roark power over both franchise owners wishing to enter or remain in the sandwich business and their suppliers. Larger corporations have more power to dictate the price paid for products, resulting in pressure on suppliers’ revenues, leaving them with less money for everything from goods to salaries. “We know that when consolidation is upward, profits for suppliers are reduced. We usually think about it in terms of Walmart or Amazon,” explains Calasi.

Since the Reagan administration, the federal government and judiciary have taken the position that monopoly and oligopoly are a problem only if it results in higher costs to consumers. This framing, the brainchild of conservative legal theorist (and unsuccessful Supreme Court candidate) Robert Bork, posits that the market will act as an enforcer, disciplining companies that take advantage of their dominant position to harass buyers. or provide poor service. Even many Democrats and Democrat-appointed judges adopted Bork’s framework.

Corporate consolidation has contributed to increased inequality and raised costs in areas ranging from ticket sales to health care.

About a decade ago, a small group of economists and lawyers – mostly, but not exclusively, on the left – began to argue that this was a narrow framework. In his view, Reagan-era conservatism ignored the broader effects of monopoly on the economy, such as lower wages when one employer dominates a sector. And the old framework doesn’t match reality: Over time, corporate consolidation has contributed to increased inequality raised Costs range from ticket sales to health care. For example, hospital prices are 15% higher in areas where there is a monopoly on service. There’s no reason to suspect that this might not be the case when it comes to fast-food sandwiches.

This approach was adopted not only by Warren, but also by President Joe Biden. Lina Khan, Biden’s pick to head the Federal Trade Commission, was central in this intellectual realignment. At the FTC, Khan opposed the power of Amazon and Meta, as well as proposed restrictions on non-compete agreements, arguing that they give employers too much power over not only their employees, but the job market.

Corporate America and their cheerleaders are not happy with all these efforts. They seized on Warren’s subway tweet to mock the interventionist Fed. Who cares about sandwiches? You can always eat a hamburger or a salad! Or you can go to the deli corner and skip the corporate giants altogether. And, anyway, why is anyone thinking about monopoly when it comes to sticking some food between two slices of bread? Of course, you can put it together yourself if the price isn’t right.

None of this reassures Warren – nor should it. He told me, “It’s great that critics are quick to defend a private equity-backed effort to make a foot-long sandwich more expensive and chain restaurants more influential.” “The reality is that for many Americans who want a quick, affordable lunch, the closest option is often a chain sandwich shop, and it’s very hard to say that working people will go for a hamburger elsewhere when executives raise prices. Can eat.”

Don Cohen, co-author of a new book on corporate public relations campaigns, says big business has always had a reason why there shouldn’t be regulation: “Corporations and their supporters have been using these arguments for more than a century. ” Wise words to remember the next time you hear about corporate opposition to a proposed government action. As far as Subway and Roark Capital are concerned, a decision from the Federal Trade Commission likely won’t come for another several months. Hopefully it won’t give consumers an unpleasant aftertaste.

Source: www.msnbc.com