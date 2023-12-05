opinion | Why is Europe lagging behind the US and China in the race for global innovation?

However, the advent of scientific thinking expanded the boundaries of inventors’ imagination by providing information about how the world actually works. Deep Tech Innovation was born: a science-based approach focused on the technologies most likely to work and conceptualizing new technology while limiting trial and error.

While Europe was benefiting from the Industrial Revolution due to intensive technological innovations, China continued to innovate relying on a trial-and-error approach, creating a significant development gap.

Europe, the global powerhouse of innovation just a century ago, is in danger of missing out on the current profound technological revolution. Europe is lagging behind the US and China in various areas of innovation such as genomics, quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

More than half of the recently founded deep tech companies are found in the US. In 2022, US$51 billion was projected to be invested in US deep tech – more than double the European investment of approximately US$20 billion.

The same difference can be seen in AI also. Venture firms have invested a massive €38 billion (US$41.3 billion) in US-based start-ups, while Europe has received investments of €10 billion. China is also moving forward rapidly, investing more in technologies such as autonomous mobility, generative AI and nuclear fusion. This innovation gap is particularly visible in space technology. In October, the European Space Agency (ESA) appointed SpaceX to launch Europe’s four Galileo satellites in 2024. ESA turned to Elon Musk’s US-based company in the wake of delays with its rockets. One reason Europe has turned to a U.S.-based company involves money because European space technology companies face a huge funding gap. Space technology funding in the US, which comes mainly from NASA and the Department of Defense, is set to reach more than US$62 billion in 2022. Government support in China in the same year totaled an estimated US$12 billion. ESA’s annual budget is approximately this 7 billion.

01:21

SpaceX and Indonesia launch satellite to boost high-speed internet coverage in the country

SpaceX and Indonesia launch satellite to boost high-speed internet coverage in the country

The lag in innovation in Europe is the result of complacency caused by the belief that scientific achievements will inevitably translate into innovation and spur economic growth. However, science alone is not enough to foster deep technological innovation.

This is evident from the Industrial Revolution, which emerged in Britain rather than France. Both showed similar overall developments, but the main differences were the influence of Newtonian science on British society, the scientific theories and laws that laid the foundation for classical mechanics and the understanding of motion and forces.

This progress shaped the thinking of British industrialists, engineers, entrepreneurs and the public and provided practical problem-solving techniques. French scientific thinking remained limited to abstraction with limited practical applications. Essentially, France had a scientific mindset but lacked a deep technological mindset – the ability to transform scientific discoveries into disruptive innovations.

Similarly, Europe’s current lagging position in the recent deep technological revolution is not due to a lack of scientific research. Europe is on par with the US and China in terms of the number of scientific publications per capita. Instead Europe is constrained by economic and political factors. Participants sit around a conference table during a panel during the AI ​​Safety Summit, the first global summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence, at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes on November 2. Photo: dpa

First, Europe lacks systems that foster modern, intensive technology enterprises, which hinders effective collaboration between business and science. Second, European investors and institutions that oversee significant funds are often risk averse. For example, the pension fund for Washington civil servants in the US allocates about 30 percent to private equity – the primary source of deep tech funding – while the pension fund for German civil servants makes no such investment.

Ultimately, Europe is full of fragmented rules and national cleavages. Large, homogeneous domestic markets give the US and China a huge advantage of scale. For example, it is estimated that the United States and China will hold a significant portion of the world’s data by 2030, which is necessary to develop AI technologies. While Europe also has valuable data, it struggles to pull the information together effectively.

China, US and EU agree to work together on AI security at UK summit

These factors, coupled with the global mobility of capital and scientific expertise, have led to some successful European enterprises relocating to the US. This may be due to the higher success rates entrepreneurs may experience and the increased funding they have when relocating compared to those living in centers outside the US.

Even notable success stories like BioNTech held their initial public offerings on the New York Stock Exchange. Among its most notable achievements is the collaboration with Pfizer to develop one of the first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

Deep tech innovation has immense potential to drive significant long-term economic growth. Sectors that fail to harness this transformative power risk being left behind, especially in today’s global economy. Europe, like China before it, faces this harsh reality.

Francis de Véricourt is Professor of Management Sciences and founding Academic Director of the Institute for Deep Tech Innovation at ESMT Berlin.

Source: www.scmp.com