Opinion: What’s Orban’s problem with Ukraine?

It is worrying that Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, looks set to deliver a double blow to Ukraine at this month’s EU Council meeting. He has warned that he will veto an EU plan to give Ukraine the green light to join the EU, along with 50 billion euros of funding for the 2024-27 period.

Both would be significant setbacks to Ukraine’s ability to finance its continued defense against Russian aggression and to ensure successful recovery and long-term development – ​​key to its, and indeed Europe’s, defense against Russian aggression in the inevitable future.

The lack of an EU accession perspective has been the number one obstacle to Ukraine’s economic development over the past 30 years compared to the rest of emerging Europe.

I always use the example that Polish, Russian and Ukrainian GDP per capita in the early 90s, at the beginning of the transition, was equal to about $3,000 per capita. But by 2013, Poland and Russia had grown to $14k but Ukraine was still around $3k. Reason? There has been an unexpected increase in commodity prices in Russia.

Poland benefited from the EU accession trade/anchor after the 1994 Treaty of Copenhagen greenlighted its accession with ten other potential Eastern European members of the EU for 2004. Improvement and change. Actually, this is the story of Hungary also.

In contrast, Ukraine was caught between the two systems – neither a commodity price beneficiary (it was an importer) nor an EU accession anchor. It was in a gray area between East and West, with no base and no real rule of law – exploited by its elites, seeking rents and enriching themselves at the expense of their population. Was done.

I would also like to point out that Orban now says that Ukraine is in no position to offer the same approach to joining the EU that Hungary was given in 1994 – so he is saying that it is back to where Hungary was. It was in 1994. no way! I was a transition economist at the time – regularly visiting Hungary, Ukraine and the region – and Ukraine was by no means less prepared than Hungary at that time. I would actually say that it is now very advanced in many aspects.

Now Orban knows all of the above because Hungary was gifted the same track as Poland. He knows that Ukraine needs the same EU accession development track. So why is he delaying agreeing to give Ukraine the same EU accession development perspective? In whose real interest is he acting? But keeping Ukraine underdeveloped, economically weak, means further social problems and political instability. If Putin wins there, why would Hungary want that weak Ukraine on its border?

I can’t imagine that this is about the more than €30 billion of stalled EU funding to Hungary. What is Orbán’s real agenda here?

Surely it is either that or he is in cahoots with Putin – sharing his intolerant vision of Europe and the world that is very different from current EU values. Or is it about money. Or given their issues with the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, they fear a strong and successful Ukraine on their border for some other reason.

On the latter I’m just wondering what Ukraine’s defeat in a war waged by Russia, or failure to rebuild after the war, means? I would say that this threatens social and political instability in Ukraine – mass migration of millions of Ukrainians. This makes me wonder if Orban’s game plan is exactly the same – create the conditions for a failed state in Ukraine, then with Putin in Ukraine he will be able to usurp Hungarian lands, with Hungary taking the lands where ethnic Hungarians currently live. Live.

Any other explanation for Hungary dirtying Ukraine and tarnishing the memory of 56′?

What am I missing?

