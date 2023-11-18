The first Global Stocktake this year is likely to be a serious study that highlights how the world’s collective efforts to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change are falling far short.

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 is vital if we are to avoid the worst effects of global warming. It’s still possible – that’s it. But by the time the UN’s major annual climate summit, this year’s COP28, ends on December 12, we will have only seven short years left to achieve it.

We have to make the most of every tool we have at our disposal. And we also need a far more balanced media and public debate on what constitutes “good” corporate climate policy. Yes, we need scrutiny of the actions companies are taking, but we also need to make sure more attention is paid to those lagging behind, making it harder for businesses to do little or nothing on climate.

One area that has attracted significant and often hostile media criticism this year is corporate investment in nature through voluntary carbon markets. But nature is one of the best tools we have to combat climate change right now.

Land-based carbon sinks absorb 26% of all man-made carbon emissions CL00 annually. Without these natural sinks, our global temperatures would already be rising much higher. However, these precious natural ecosystems are under threat as never before. It will be impossible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius if we do not deal with this self-inflicted nature crisis. Currently, the funds available for forest conservation and restoration are nowhere near the required level, which a recent report estimated at more than $130 billion per year.

Voluntary carbon markets are perhaps one of the most powerful and large-scale sources of financing to reverse the loss of ecosystems such as tropical forests. It offers one of the best ways to rapidly increase the flow of climate finance to the Global South, helping developing countries reduce nature-degrading emissions and drive sustainable economic growth.

Given the wide-ranging climate, community and biodiversity benefits that forest conservation provides, it is hardly surprising that high-quality forest carbon credits are attracting the attention of leading businesses, investors and policy makers. In a rapidly evolving landscape, companies are taking the lead and purchasing these credits, while the “rules of the game” are still being written by many NGO-led initiatives.

Yet these are the same companies that are attracting harsh public and media criticism because of their willingness to invest in nature. At the same time, many other businesses that wait on the sidelines, taking little or no action on climate, are largely left in silence.

Could this be true? Do we really want a situation where taking action on climate poses greater risks to corporate reputation than doing nothing?

The perverse incentives this creates are preventing many corporations from stepping up and funding climate action, with devastating consequences for climate sustainability, nature conservation and human well-being.

While constructive criticism and scrutiny is welcome and necessary, a perception is gaining ground that some companies are cynically using carbon credits to avoid or delay emissions reductions in their supply chains. Multiple studies, including new research from Ecosystem Marketplace published in October, show that this is simply false. Companies that invest in carbon credits are actually cutting their internal emissions faster than companies that don’t buy credits.

Yes, it’s true that not all carbon credits are created equal. In fact, it would be wrong to think that every credit issued has had the impact it claims. However, the risks posed by over-crediting and dishonest green claims are small compared to the existential threat we face by failing to direct sufficient finance to drive sustained, global action for climate and nature. Are.

But the good news is that we don’t need to sacrifice one for the other. A clear example of the emerging consensus on how to make an impact while ensuring environmental and social integrity can be seen in the growing support for the Juridical REDD+ approach (JREDD), which has been developed at the national level to address large-scale deforestation and forest degradation. Designed to reduce emissions from corrosion. Subnational jurisdiction. This approach answers many of the concerns raised about forest carbon credits.

For example, setting baselines at the jurisdictional level, as opposed to the project level, reduces the risk of over-crediting and also addresses issues of sustainability, additionality and leakage. In January 2023, a group of eight leading environmental NGOs and indigenous groups published a new edition of the Tropical Forest Credit Integrity (TFCI) Guide, which strongly recommends that, where possible, companies adhere to high-integrity justice programs. Buy credit from. The Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) also recommends investing in high-integrity forest credits as “no regrets” actions companies can take ahead of the publication of their full guidance beyond value chain mitigation.

The jurisdictional REDD+ approach has the potential to help restore confidence in the voluntary carbon market and encourage more companies to take action by investing in high-integrity credits. Initiatives such as the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM) and the Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity Initiative (VCMI) will also help. But along with these we need to see better directed criticism, especially from the media and civil society.

Scrutiny of climate leaders remains important, but we need to loudly encourage companies that are doing the right thing and voluntarily leading the way on climate and nature. Equally important, we need to see a far brighter and “greener” spotlight shining on those left behind, to question their inaction and increase pressure on them to step up to the challenge. Otherwise, we risk letting misplaced criticism of leaders derail the development of voluntary carbon markets, which are the best and most immediate opportunities we have today to tackle climate change and protect the world’s remaining tropical forests and other precious Is one of. Ecosystem.

Aaron Bloomgarden is the CEO of Emergent, Which runs the LEAF forest conservation campaign for the US, UK and Norway.

Source: www.marketwatch.com