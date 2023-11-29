opinion | Vladimir Putin is winning

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Mikhail Zygar, a Russian writer living in exile, is the author of “All the men in the Kremlin: inside Vladimir Putin’s court” And “War and Punishment: Putin, Zelensky, and the Path to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine,

Twenty months ago, after Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many high-ranking Russians believed the end was near. As he saw it, the economy faced disaster and the Putin regime was on the verge of collapse.

Today the atmosphere has completely changed. Business leaders, officials and ordinary people tell me that the economy has stabilized, defying Western sanctions that were once feared to have devastating effects. He says Putin’s rule looks more stable than at any other time in the past two years.

The restaurants in Moscow are packed. “The restaurant market is growing not only in Moscow, but throughout Russia, helped by the growth of domestic tourism,” says a top Russian restaurateur. “And the quality of food is also changing for the better. Sure, there was panic in the industry in early 2022, but it passed quickly.

Real estate prices are rising and construction is increasing rapidly. In early 2022, most global brands left Russia, leaving empty storefronts in malls and on the streets. Now, the gap has been filled by Russian counterparts, as the chief executive of one retail network told me. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently acknowledged that the Russian economy faced “danger of collapse” in the months following the invasion, but says the country is now past the worst.

Before the war, Russian business executives generally kept their savings in the West. They also purchased real estate, properties that sometimes served as second homes for their families. Now, as one Russian oligarch told me, that door has been closed, leading to a boom in home investment. The only option left for veterans is to invest their money in domestic investments. Major construction projects are now underway from the Altai Mountains in eastern Siberia to Karelia on the border with Finland. In September, Bloomberg reported that Russian oligarchs had returned at least $50 billion to Russia since the invasion. According to the people I interviewed, this estimate is very modest.

Russian industry is booming. Undoubtedly, defense companies are on the rise, with some expected to show growth of more than 30 percent this year. Moscow continues to sell oil and gas to foreign buyers – not only China and India, but also European countries; Most of these customers buy Russian petroleum through intermediaries such as Turkey, Azerbaijan or Egypt. The West may have succeeded in breaking most of its ties with Russia, but Moscow’s trade with the rest of the world is growing.

The Cold War isolation of the Soviet Union has not repeated itself. Putin’s Russia can get many of its needed supplies from China. For many Moscow residents, perhaps the most notable change on the roads is the almost wholesale replacement of Western cars with Chinese models.

Following the invasion, the International Monetary Fund projected that the Russian economy would contract by 2.3 percent in 2023. In January 2023, the IMF changed its forecast, predicting growth of 0.3 percent. It changed its forecasts at least twice during the year; In October, it finally came down to a figure of 2.2 percent.

The restrictions have left Russian business leaders with no choice but to stay at home. Even those who wanted to remain in the West and help Ukraine were punished – such as banker Oleg Tinkov, who condemned the war and even renounced his Russian citizenship. But still restrictions were imposed on them. (He eventually succeeded in getting them removed just a few months earlier.) Tycoon Mikhail Fridman, co-founder of Russia’s largest private bank, cautiously criticized the war, but was himself briefly arrested by British authorities and Faced with US sanctions. , A few weeks ago, Friedman gave up, initially leaving his London home for Tel Aviv, then finally returning to Moscow.

Fridman’s return had a symbolic effect on the Russian business elite: it reassured them that the West saw them only as enemies. This means the only way to survive is to cooperate with the Kremlin, because Putin, unlike the West, has not yet punished any business leaders, even those who spoke out against the war .

However, it is the war in the Middle East that has convinced Russian business leaders that Putin is winning. In his view, public opinion in the West is moving away from Ukraine. Meanwhile, Putin will strengthen his position in the eyes of the Global South. His claim that the United States is to blame for the crisis in Gaza resonates with millions of people around the world.

As far as the war is concerned, officials are finding recruits by focusing their attention on the poorest, most depressed areas of Russia and promising salaries 10 times higher than average. There’s still money in Putin’s coffers, which means he’s never going to run out of cannon fodder.

Russian elites are well aware that the regime still has many weaknesses. Russia still cannot produce many of the goods it needs, and obtaining them from its friends is complicated. A businessman told me that airlines would soon have to shut down due to lack of spare parts for their passenger planes.

Nevertheless, the change in public opinion is clear. Twenty months ago, Russian elites were convinced that long-invincible Putin had finally tightened his grip, and that they would pay dearly for their miscalculations.

Now, most of them have changed their minds. As they see it, the Russian president has shown that he is here to stay.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com