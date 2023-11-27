The roots of the bloated property sector can be traced to the global financial crisis. In 2008, China introduced a stimulus package of 4 trillion yuan (US$586 billion). After three decades of economic growth that lifted 800 million people out of poverty, the injection helped transform China’s landscape, including high-speed railways, highways and airports. China’s per capita income increased and by 2010 it had the world’s second largest GDP.

But the construction boom also created a massive property sector, which is now estimated to account for 23 percent of China’s GDP. The boom has since peaked and is yielding diminishing returns, especially in small and medium-sized cities. The result: China has the capital stock of a developed economy – for example, its per capita housing space is 430 square feet, as much as Germany or Japan – but not the income.

Boom, bust and borrowing: Has China’s housing market collapsed?

Unfortunately, while investment has declined and the construction boom has slowed, ghost towns have also emerged. China may not be able to dramatically change things any time soon due to the long construction period. The problem is more severe outside the top cities; Property prices have fallen sharply in Tier 3 and lower cities, where more than 70 per cent of the population lives. Tier 3 cities alone contribute about 60 percent of China’s GDP. China Evergrande Group and Country Garden, two troubled major developers, have been taken as examples to signal the coming collapse of China’s economy. Their troubles stemmed only from overly optimistic plans, mainly in Tier 3 cities, but their heaviness has attracted increasingly gloomy forecasts, further cooling consumer and business confidence. Yet, Country Garden, for example, has continued to deliver ready-made housing units to its customers. Japan also had a property bubble in the late 1980s, but it was generated by the banks’ wasteful attitude towards loans and the Japanese people’s enthusiastic stock and property investments. And corporation. Japan took similar steps as China and land prices fell for 16 consecutive years until 2007, falling by about a third from their peak.

During a period of declining asset prices, Japan attempted to lift the economy from severe recession by using vast sums of money to invest in infrastructure and cutting interest rates. In 1997, the consumer tax was increased from 3 percent to 5 percent and pension insurance premiums were also increased.

Can China learn a lesson from Japan’s ’30 wasted years’?

Meanwhile, international pressure mounted on Japan to tighten its standards for disposing of bad loans amid changes to accounting rules for banks to eliminate non-performing loans. Banks were forced to make long-term balance sheet adjustments. This punched the Japanese economy in the nose.

With new and international accounting rules demanding disclosure of more accurate non-performing loan figures in Japan, a report by Goldman Sachs in 2001 estimated Japan’s non-performing loans at 237 trillion yen (US$1.9 trillion). Had reached. This was about 38 percent of all bank loans at the time, and almost five times the official figure published by the banks.

In fact, the total value of non-performing loans in the 15 years after Japan’s asset bubble burst was only 110 trillion yen, less than half the estimate.

Tsuneo Suzuki, chairman of the Long Term Credit Bank of Japan, is seen at a press conference at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on 23 October 1998, after the troubled bank applied for nationalization. Suzuki blamed its non-performing property-related loans, and said the bank had made excessive efforts to dispose of loans that had gone bad after Japan’s economic bubble burst in the early 1990s. Photo: Reuters

In 1998, as the property crisis turned into a debt and banking crisis, Japan took the unprecedented step of nationalizing troubled banks.

Shigeoki Togo, then CEO of Nippon Credit Bank, which was nationalized and later renamed Azora Bank, continued to criticize the acquisition, insisting that he was confident of the bank’s recovery and that the accounting There was a change in the rules that forced his bank into bankruptcy.

The example of Japan suggests that one way forward is to find other industries with higher investment yields to achieve intensive, short-term economic revitalization.

What China can learn from Japan to bring about needed economic reforms

Fortunately, China has globally competitive technology-driven industries like batteries and electric vehicles and will be able to boost exports even amid the semiconductor battle with the US. Moreover, China’s well-balanced savings and investment rates, each more than 40 percent of GDP, are far better than many other countries.

The asset crisis could reduce this investment ratio to 35 percent, a difference of about US$1 trillion given China’s GDP of US$18 trillion. But as long as China continues to make up the difference through its current account surplus, its economy will remain in balance.

And that may be enough to calm international jitters over the Chinese economy. China does not need to change its accounting rules on non-performing loans.

Yoshihiro Sakai is an advisor to the President’s Office at the University of Tokyo. He is a former market operations officer at the Bank of Japan and a senior economist

Source: www.scmp.com