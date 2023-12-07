opinion | Ukraine's counteroffensive confronts a new reality of war

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

As winter approaches Kiev, Ukrainian and American commanders are making a cold and insensitive assessment of the lessons of the summer’s failed counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The stalled counteroffensive was a sign that the war in Ukraine was at a standstill. Drones and other high-tech weapons have made Ukrainian and Russian tanks largely obsolete. In this conflict, it is now clear that defense beats offense: a Ukrainian armored attack lasted four days, lasting an exhausting 12 weeks. The result is a deadly impasse.

“Just like in the First World War, we have reached a level of technology that puts us at a standstill,” Ukraine’s commander, General Valery Zaluzny, said bluntly in an interview with the Economist last month. “There probably won’t be any deep and beautiful success,” he said in an episode of Counter-Strike.

“The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy is doing, and they see everything we are doing,” Zaluzny explained. “The level of our technological development today has stunned both us and our enemies.”

to follow This is the opinion of David Ignatius

Zaluzny said that Ukraine needed technological breakthroughs to overcome this impasse, which he compared to China’s invention of gunpowder. Otherwise, he said, “sooner or later we will find that we just don’t have enough people to fight.” A stalemate war of attrition “could drag on for years and weaken the Ukrainian state”, he said.

The basic dilemma for Kiev is whether to continue fighting for a decisive victory. With more and better high-tech weapons from the United States and its allies, Ukraine could take another chance to cut off Russia’s supply lines to Crimea, as it attempted in the summer. This could force Moscow to bargain to end the war on terms favorable to Kiev.

The bitter alternative is to play for a draw. If the US arms pipeline is blocked – making a major new attack impossible – an exhausted and increasingly divided Ukraine will have no choice but to seek solutions. Like the separation of North and South Korea, such a deal would hand Russia control of the territory it has seized since 2014 — but it could also provide Kyiv with the security of future membership in the EU and NATO.

Former US Ambassador to Kiev William B. Taylor sees a dilemma ahead: either NATO nations will increase support for Ukraine to regain its territory or “Ukraine will fight with insufficient force” and may ultimately have to accept a Korea-like partition.

The story of how and why Ukraine’s counteroffensive failed is told this week in a stunning two-part series by The Post. The articles described weeks-long tabletop war games by American and Ukrainian commanders that did not begin to capture the bloody reality of what lay ahead. Kiev’s new mobile army, consisting largely of untested recruits, was halted by dense Russian landmines and brutal drone attacks. “It was hellfire,” a Ukrainian platoon commander told The Post.

The most painful part of the Post series was its description of how top US officials anticipated that Ukraine would probably fail, but still encouraged the operation to proceed. The CIA believed Ukraine had a 50-50 chance of success and an intelligence assessment predicted the Ukrainians would fall “well short” of their target, The Post wrote.

CIA Director William J. Burns told The Post: “We could see [the Russians] “To build really quite formidable fixed defenses, hard to penetrate, really expensive, really bloody for the Ukrainians.” But despite these constraints, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said: “I believe they had no choice.”

Zaluzny gave The Economist a shopping list of what he thinks he needs to win. First, more drones, so that Ukraine “can launch large-scale attacks using stealth and attack drones to put pressure on Russia’s air-defense systems.” To counter Russian drone attacks, it wants Predator drones with nets and other advanced systems.

The Ukrainian commander stressed that Ukraine also needs better electronic warfare equipment to jam Russian communications and navigation. “EW is the key to victory in the drone war,” he said. He wants new counter-artillery systems that can attack Russian batteries despite better EW protection. It needs better high-tech equipment to break the huge landmines laid by Russia on the southern front. And it needs more reserves to counter Russia’s definite advantage in manpower.

As usual after military setbacks, the failed counter-attack has drawn some blame. The post series included a collection of Ukrainian and American commanders second-guessing, speaking anonymously, criticizing each other’s mistakes in planning and preparing the summer offensive. The American general wanted the Ukrainians to better concentrate their forces for a breakthrough toward Melitopol on the Sea of ​​Azov. Ukrainians expressed regret at the United States’ reluctance to supply fighter aircraft and long-range rockets.

Criticism and self-criticism are essential for military success. And the stimulating comments by Zaluzny at The Economist and Burns, Austin and others at The Post are healthy. They demonstrate an effort to learn from mistakes and avoid repeating them.

What is more worrying is the political divisions that have begun to surface within Ukraine. I heard their early version when I was in Kiev in October. Internal infighting continues to grow, with rumors of growing friction between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his political rivals and even his much-admired commander Zaluzny. As Ukraine heads into a harsh winter, this backbiting will likely get worse.

Here’s the holiday gift Ukraine needs from the United States: quick passage by the Senate and House of a generous military aid package that could carry Kiev through 2024. Ukraine suffered a serious blow this year, but its people are still in the fight. The least America can do is to give them weapons so that they can get another chance to win.

popular opinion articles

View 3 more stories

Source: www.washingtonpost.com