Opinion: Twitter was once a valuable business tool; X is a mess now

Rob Cernik is a 2022 Michener-Deacon Fellow and a contributing columnist for The Globe and Mail.

The recent past when Twitter use played a lucrative economic role in my career seems like a distant memory. For example, in 2020, I tweeted a story idea to my followers that I had very little expectations for. Instead, more than 400 people liked the post and among the comments was a message from a magazine editor. Using less than 280 characters, I landed a story commission and a four-figure pay check for a national publication.

Recently, after a year of Elon Musk’s flights of fancy, the platform now called Made a significant difference. Income. It’s not the same place it used to feel like astute entrepreneurs could build their business as well as their brand or profile.

Instead, as my account’s community and engagement once slowed down, I am also constantly tagged in the imaginary money-making schemes of crypto scammers. This fantasy is the hottest “business opportunity” I find out there today.

Many long-term users have been quick to praise the worlds created on predecessor Twitter, rushing to replicate them on similar apps. But it’s one thing to fill the void of community and conversation, and another entirely to replace professional opportunities.

So I’m lamenting the economic usefulness of Twitter, as the platform is still informally known. I can stay in touch with people in a myriad of ways, yet I can’t pull work out of thin air. The prospect of professional opportunities kept me logged in and without them, the appeal was gone.

From hastily revamping the verification system to setting limits on what account holders can do without paying membership fees, Mr Musk’s decisions have been criticized by users as erratic and round-about. They have also negatively impacted their investments in the platform. Reuters recently reported that monthly US advertising revenues have declined by more than half every month since the acquisition in October 2022. Earlier this year, Mr Musk said the company’s value had halved to US$20 billion, although other estimates put lower figures.

Twitter has long promoted itself as a place to do business. Not only for big advertisers but also for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The ability to connect with colleagues and customers through bite-sized messages was an attractive business development tool in many industries.

Because it was free to participate and was a widely used public platform, everyone from mom-and-pop business owners to startups to creative workers like artists and writers could boost their audience and in turn , could boost their bottom line. Even today the company’s webpage claims to increase brand awareness and grow businesses by building “a strong organic following” with “no money required” as some of the best features of the platform.

Yet after tasting some of the elixir of success on Twitter, this no longer rings as true as it used to. On the one hand, there is shrinkage – data intelligence firm Apptopia suggests its daily active users have dropped by 13 per cent since Mr Musk took over. Anecdotally, I’ve seen accounts in my class shift from enthusiastic posting to silence on the platform.

On the other hand, there has been a change in reach and audience which hinders professional intentions. My original posts get minimal interest compared to a year ago. I’m almost embarrassed to make professional requests because, despite having over 1,200 followers, very few people will see them. Tweeting a story idea for sale now feels like shouting into the void rather than to an interested market.

I can’t put a price on exactly how these changes impact my bottom line, but the modest platform I built no longer feels like a helpful tool I can use to advance my career and Can do to find a paying job. But since I don’t have a direct alternative, it means I have to do a little more active searching and cold e-mailing to find opportunities rather than just tweeting them into existence from time to time.

The fall of Twitter is a harsh lesson of how fleeting influence and opportunities can be online. Twenty years ago, social media was barely a concept and today entrepreneurs treat it as a permanent part of their business strategy. Participating is a best practice, even if the platform gets weaker and weaker over time, and it will also bring our personal benefits.

While MySpace and Vine have lost their dominance and influence due to competition and changing tastes, the rapid decline in Twitter’s value and the company’s product is a result of Mr Musk trying to fix something that wasn’t broken to begin with. Were. It’s one thing to mess up your own business, but I don’t want it to affect mine.

