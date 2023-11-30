Opinion – Tottenham’s shiny alien spacecraft is turning this corner of the N17 on its head

As Spurs Football Club looks to shed its image as under-achievers, could a new stadium turn the fortunes of one of London’s most reviled districts? (PA)

It is a cold and gloomy early winter afternoon in N17.

The chaotic takeaway queue on Tottenham High Road is a reminder that this is one of the most deprived postcodes, not just in London, but in the entire country.

Overlooking the scene, in stunning contrast, is the extraordinary spaceship structure that is the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the £1.2 billion home of the Premier League football club.

No football being played today, the last game was a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday. But the 10-acre site is alive with activity.

At Tottenham, the high-achieving sixth form London Academy of Excellence, built as part of the stadium development and sponsored by the club, students Robert Johnson and Yasin Ali are preparing for impending interviews at Churchill and Selwyn Colleges, Cambridge.

Set across a row of once-derelict Georgian buildings, including the beautiful Grade II* listed Percy House, overlooking Tottenham High Road, the club’s Foundation staff are producing classes across a wide range of personal development programs for local residents.

Just as football club Spurs, under the new management of Anze Postecoglou, looks to shed its image as one of the league’s perennial under-achievers, so too, it is hoped, will the bustle and activity surrounding the new stadium meet its fate. and the reputation of one of London’s most notorious districts.

A report commissioned by the club to assess what difference the stadium investment has made to the social fabric of its community was laid on the desk of chairman Daniel Levy and executive director Donna Cullen last week and was seen by the Standard Is.

The study prepared by consultants EY found that the club’s contribution to the local economy in North London has almost tripled to an estimated £344 million a year since its new stadium replaced its former White Hart Lane home. The report found that the number of jobs in the three boroughs supported by Spurs increased from 1,800 to 3,700 and tax revenue increased from £39 million to £194 million over the same period. Spending with local suppliers and other businesses within a five-mile radius has amounted to almost £70 million over the past two years.

A local business partner, brewer Beavertown, which supplies craft beer to the stadium and has a micro-brewery in its southeast corner, was eventually purchased by Heineken, giving its founder Logan Plant, his Led Zeppelin singer father. Became richer than Robert. ,

Mark Leckie, chief executive of the foundation, said: “There is real pride in what people are doing to reduce old self-limiting beliefs in Tottenham. People should see the stadium not as a starship but as a beacon of hope, something inspiring where aspirations are achieved.

The 62,850-seat stadium opened in 2019, more than a decade after it was given the green light by its owners as part of the Northumberland Development Project. But its full use began only in the 2021–22 season after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

As well as Spurs home matches, it also hosts at least two NFL games a year and concerts by artists such as Beyoncé, who performed over five nights in May and June during her Renaissance World Tour. It has been named one of only two host venues in London for the Euro 2028 football tournament.

Other attractions in the pipeline include an F1 Drive electric karting track opening early next year. Long-term plans include a creative quarter Paxton 17, already home to Alexander McQueen’s Sarabande Foundation and architects F3, as well as a 180-room hotel, 900 new homes, many of which are classified as affordable. There are, and student accommodation.

If the halo effect of the club’s huge investment has already begun to lift Tottenham – where local streets have twice been damaged by devastating riots within living memory – it will be starting from a low base. Northumberland Park, the ward in which the stadium is located, is one of the poorest wards in Britain.

The average gross weekly wage in 2020 was 17 per cent below the national average and almost three-quarters of adults are on some form of social benefit.

Other London clubs can rightly point to the game-led regenerative impact on their particular parts of the capital, but none have invested so much in the heart of such a deprived community.

As Donna Cullen says: “We’re not the kind of developer who does their job and moves on. “This is our neighborhood so we take a long-term view.”

It’s a view shared by academy students who tell me they would have had to move out of Tottenham to get the same level of education before it opened six years ago. If the reported figures are correct it is a major victory for an area of ​​London that had felt largely untouched by the capital’s great prosperity boom.

Now it is up to Postecoglou and the players to deliver the same great experience on the pitch.

