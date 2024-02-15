opinion | Timely rule change to help buy flats in Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Area

Hong Kongers are often reminded of the opportunities they have in transforming the Greater Bay Area into an economic powerhouse. Key to that approach, which includes nine southern China cities, Hong Kong and Macau, is innovation and integration.

Ultimately they both depend on the mobility of entrepreneurship, talent and capital.

Often this is limited to basics like relocation and buying a flat. Hence the significance of new rules from the end of the month, which exempt home buyers from Hong Kong and Macau from the daily cross-border remittance limit of 80,000 yuan (HK$87,000) when buying property in the Bay Area.

They will be able to transfer the entire amount required to settle a deal, thereby promoting integration without any difficulties. This is another step towards removing barriers to integration of financial and economic systems to facilitate capital flows.

Bypassing the daily border will not only help more Hong Kongers own property in Guangdong, but also make it easier for job seekers and entrepreneurs to buy homes across the border if they move there to take advantage of job opportunities or set up businesses. Want to go.

This, surprisingly, is a practical idea that was previously overlooked. Policymakers talk a lot about encouraging Hong Kongers to move north to set up businesses or find jobs. Yet capital limits remain, making it impractical and inconvenient to think about buying a home. If officials want to encourage someone to think 20-30 years into the future, the rental option is discouraging.

Hong Kong and mainland banks have begun preparations for a new cross-border payment system. “The main issue is to ensure that it can be operated smoothly when it takes effect from Feb. 26,” Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yu Wai-man told the Legislative Council’s financial affairs panel.

This is a timely and welcome step. This has also come at an opportune time for Hong Kongers. With the deteriorating mainland property market and the declining yuan, Guangdong homes are even cheaper in Hong Kong dollar terms.

