Opinion: There is still plenty of time to overcome this stock market rally

The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index SPX, has broken out decisively and is moving to a recent high above 4400. Although there are some signs of overbought in the market, we are not seeing any confirmed sell signals yet. SPX has broken through two minor resistance levels, with the 2023 high near 4610 acting as the next area to overcome. Above this, an all-time high of 4800 can be reached.

As far as downside prospects are concerned, there is still a clear gap at or below 4420 on the SPX charts which can be easily filled. Even if this happens, it will still maintain a bullish outlook. Unless SPX closes below 4400, the SPX chart is bullish.

Recently the MacMillan Volatility Bands (MVB) buy signal reached its target of +4σ “Modified Bollinger Bands” (MBB), and that signal successfully closed. As the SPX is above the +4σ band, a new MVB sell signal is potentially being established. The first move would be a “classic” MBB sell signal, which would occur when the SPX closes below the +3σ band. Today, this will happen with SPX closing below 4488.

However, we do not trade “classic” signals as too many have become whipsawed. Rather, once the “classic” signal arrives, we wait for further confirmation to receive the MVB signal. So, the whole process usually takes some time to set up, and we will eventually take a position if the MVB signal is confirmed.

Only the Equity-Put-Call ratio remains on buy signals as both are declining. Once again there is some distortion from equity put arbitrage, particularly noticeable at the CBOE, where the CBOE equity-only put-call ratio was 1.10 earlier this week. But as far as the predictive ability of the equity-only put-call ratio is concerned, it is just “noise”. They will remain on buy signals for the stock until it bottoms out and starts rising.

Market breadth has not been strong. In fact, for a brief moment a week ago, the breadth oscillators slipped to sell signals, but they have since recovered. As of November 24, they are on a buy signal and in a moderately overbought zone. We would love to see them buy much more than when the SPX is moving higher. Therefore, breadth has been disappointing, and even a day of negative breadth could bring oscillators back to sell signals. There have been a number of glitches with these signals recently, so we would not trade breadth as a stand-alone indicator.

The number of new highs and new lows on the NYSE remains below 100. Thus, this indicator remains neutral.

VIX VX00 The VIX has declined, although it seems not to want to go below the yearly low near 13.0. It has maintained both the “spike peak” and the trend of VIX buy signals. The “Spike Peak” buy signal is about to “expire” on its own. That is, the trading system we have built around these “spike peaks” calls for exiting the trade after 22 trading days. We are going to exit that trade from November 24th. The VIX buy signal trend will only be terminated if the VIX closes above its 200-day moving average.

The outlook for volatility derivatives for the stock remains strongly bullish. This is because both term structures (VIX futures and the CBOE Volatility Index) are on an upward slope, and VIX futures are trading at a substantial premium to the VIX.

A new round of seasonal uptrend is starting in this upcoming week. Details are described in the following recommendation.

In short, as long as SPX is above 4400, we are maintaining a “core” bullish position, and we will trade other confirmed signals around that “core” position.

New Recommendation: Seasonal Buying Signals

Several seasonal bullish factors occur between Thanksgiving and the first few days of January:

post thanksgiving rally “January effect” (which now occurs in December) The Santa Claus Rally, which consists of the last five trading days of one year and the first two days of the next year.

We capture all three trends with IWM IWM calls, which track the Russell 2000 index RUT

,

Buy 2 IWM January (19th) at-the-money calls According to the market.

IWM: 179.53

We won’t stop without stopping, as this is quite a long seasonal period. Roll up if the call becomes six points in-the-money.

follow up action:

Unless otherwise noted, all stops are mental closing stops.

We are using a “standard” rolling procedure for our SPY spreads: In any vertical bullish or bearish spread, if the underlying hits the short strike, roll the entire spread. It will be rolled up in the case of a call bull spread or rolled down in the case of a bear put spread. Unless otherwise instructed, stick to the same finish and keep the same distance between strokes.

long 3 xle

xle

December (15th) 85 Put: As long as XLE’s weighted put-call ratio remains at a sell signal, we will hold it.

tall 1 spy

detective

Dec (1) 456 Call: The spread was purchased in line with the CBOE equity-only put-call ratio buy signal. According to our previous instructions, the original November (17) 434-452 call bull spread was rolled up to December (1) 448, and then rolled up again. Roll up the call if at least 8 points are in-the-money. We are stuck without stopping for now.

tall 3 es

es

December (15) 60 Call: We will maintain this position as long as the weighted put-call ratio chart for ES remains on a buy signal.

long 4 xlp

xlp

Dec (1) 68 Call: Stoppage remains at 68.80.

Long 1 SPY Dec (8th) 449 Call: This term was initially a long term one and has since been incorporated into this call. Roll up the call if it reaches 8 points in the money. Since the position has rolled up, hold on without holding for now. In short, this is our “core” bullish position.

long 5 avpt

AVPT

December (15) 7 calls: Raise trailing closing stop to 7.75.

long 2 technique

Technique

January (19) 60 calls: As long as the weighted put-call ratio is at a buy signal, we will hold it.

long 4 k.h.c.

KHC

January (19) 32.5 Call: As long as the weighted put-call ratio is at a buy signal, we will hold it.

Unless otherwise noted, all stops are mental closing stops.

